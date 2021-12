Ralf Rangnick has taken over the managerial helm at Manchester United on an interim basis till the end of the season, but his real influence will only be visible once he moves on to his ‘consultant’ role for the Red Devils next summer. The latest rumors posit towards Rangnick already making plans for the coming transfer windows, as he looks towards overhauling the entire “ideology” of the club.

