ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

WACKO MARIA and Nanga Link For FW21 Outerwear Collection

By Store
hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNanga’s recent flurry of collaborations looks set to continue after the label unveiled a selection of Fall/Winter 2021 outerwear and accessories alongside fellow Japanese brand WACKO MARIA. Fresh off the back of...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost QNTM ‘Amber Tint’ Have Surfaced

There’s another Adidas Yeezy Boost QNTM colorway coming soon and it will be available in sizes for the entire family. Product images of the Kanye West-designed Adidas Yeezy basketball shoe have surfaced this week in a new “Amber Tint” colorway. This latest iteration dons a predominantly brown-based color scheme on the breathable Primeknit upper including various shades covering the mid panel. The shoe also comes with a premium gray overlay panel at the toe box, a black neoprene ankle collar, and a 3M reflective silver heel counter. The silhouette signature design is the plush Boost cushioning featured in the midsole while...
APPAREL
WWD

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Collaboration With Josephine Skriver

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles-based sustainable denim label Triarchy has teamed up with Danish model Josephine Skriver to debut a collaborative capsule of sustainable denim styles this week.  “Collaborating with Josephine on this collection was not only a dream because her aesthetic is a perfect compliment to Triarchy’s, but also because she was genuinely interested in the fabrics we developed for this collaboration. The sustainability was just as important as the style for Josephine, and that’s why this collection works so well,” Adam Taubenfligel, the brand’s creative director and co-founder, told WWD.More from WWDN°21 X 7 For...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

YEEZY SUPPLY Shock-Dropped The adidas YEEZY BSKTBL KNIT “Slate Blue”

Ye – the being formerly known as “Kanye West” – has had an eventful 22 days in November, with his latest string of headlines relating to a rekindling of his relationship Aubrey Drake Graham. On the footwear front, the adidas YEEZY-mastermind has been relatively quiet outside of adding two new styles to his YEEZY boots catalog, but he sent part of the internet into a frenzy at midnight on Monday, November 22nd, as he shock-dropped the YZY BSKTBL KNIT in “Slate Blue.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outerwear#Wacko#Snake#Breast#Translation#Fw21 Outerwear Collection#Japanese
homenewshere.com

Vassena Hudgens is the new face of Fabletics' Velour line

Vanessa Hudgens has been unveiled as the face of Fabletics’ new Velour line. The ‘tick, tick… Boom’ star can be seen modelling the retro “vibe” altering collection - which is available now on the online retailer - she has and praised it for being “bold” but “comfortable”. The 32-year-old actress...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YourCentralValley.com

Best fall boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What boots are in style this fall? While it’s bittersweet to put away summer footwear, there are many classic and fashionable fall boots styles that inspire new looks for the cooler season. A black ankle boot, for example, is a versatile option that pairs with jeans, […]
APPAREL
PopSugar

A Feather Dress Makes a Very Glam Holiday Statement — Here's How to Style One

Feather dresses are synonymous with the glamour of the 1920s and are best suited for festive or formal occasions. A less expected outfit choice for the holidays and New Year's than your classic velvet, lamé, or sparkling fabric — a feather dress adds opulence to any room you walk into, and we know how to style and where to shop the best in the market.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Complex

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x WTAPS, Prada, Crocs x Beams, Denim Tears x Stüssy x Our Legacy, and More

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday had plenty of great deals for new clothing, sometimes it’s hard to find something that will actually fit your rotation. For those who still have some hard earned dollars saved up to buy some new clothing before the year ends, there’s plenty of great releases to kick the month of December off. Crocs popular collaborations with Beams are finally dropping in the United States. Supreme is delivering a old school collaboration with WTAPS. Prada is bringing back those classic America’s Cup sneakers and Palace is teaming up with Kappa.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

The '90s Denim Trend Fashion Girls Are Wearing With Everything

Denim trends always seem to go in and out at a rapid-fire pace, but is it just us, or does it feel like recently they've been moving even more quickly than usual? From more extreme takes like colored denim and ultra baggy fits to the return of the low-rise jeans, the rotation of trends flittering through seems to be greater than ever before. In the midst of this denim mania, fashion people have also been wearing outfits featuring another nostalgic denim trend—bootcut jeans.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

The 25 Best Designer Jackets Money Can Buy

When it comes to building our wardrobes, there's something that feels particularly special about saving up our hard-earned cash for that one designer item we just can't stop thinking about. While we believe a luxury handbag is always a smart investment, when it comes to clothing, you really can't go wrong with a designer jacket. Whether a classic leather moto or a cropped shearling style—or something totally out-there and statement-making—jackets have much more wearability than most items and can be layered over a variety of different outfit combinations. This means, of course, that you get much more bang for your buck, which is always a good thing.
APPAREL
WWD

Blackpink’s Lisa Fronting the Celine Haute Parfumerie Collection

Click here to read the full article. FACE FORWARD: Blackpink’s Lalisa Manobal ­— the Thai music sensation known simply as Lisa to the girl band’s legion of fans — has a new gig: as the global brand ambassador for the Celine Haute Parfumerie collection. Lisa is known to have worked closely with the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned house’s creative director Hedi Slimane since 2019, and she became Celine’s global ambassador in September 2020.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Fashion Moments from the 46th Season of 'SNL'Inside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew The rapper’s other fashion forays include a limited-edition...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Adriana Lima Makes a Luxe Arrival in Crystal-Embellished Crop Top, Skirt & Strappy Sandals at the Fashion Awards

Adriana Lima looked angelic in all white at the Fashion Awards in London last night. The model made a case for monochrome and jewels on the star-studded red carpet. She stepped out in a sleek long-sleeved cropped top with a plunging neckline, which was lined with multicolored crystals in blue, white, pink and purple. The two-piece set was completed with a long maxi skirt which featured a matching jewel-encrusted waistline. The skirt featured a long slit that ran down her leg and allowed the model to flaunt her footwear. On her feet, the model wore a pair of three-strapped sandals. One ran...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Strikes a Sleek Pose in Red Ruffled Walmart Sweater, Boot-Cut Jeans & Metallic Platforms

Just in time for the holidays, Sofia Vergara shared some of her Walmart clothing favorites on Instagram wherein she raved about her new favorite pair of Marisol bootcut jeans and red ruffle sweaters. Vergara posted a picture of her wearing the clothing items with a pair of black, open-toed, and certainly sparkly heels. The actress wrote about her fave fall pieces enthusiastically, elaborating on why she loved them so much. “This material, and really everything about this sweater. Have you ordered yours yet?? I’m wearing it with the Marisol boot cuts, they go with EVERYTHING!!”. View this post on Instagram A...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Final Collection For Louis Vuitton Was a Colorful Homage to the Designer’s Fountain of Creativity

Virgil wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. With only days separating the announcement of Virgil Abloh’s death and the unveiling of Louis Vuitton’s spring ’22 menswear collection in Miami — the designer’s final collection for the French brand — fans and friends were likely experiencing whiplash from the week’s events. But just as it did so many times during the designer’s fast-paced, prolific career that spanned just over a decade in fashion, the show went on. Timed to the kick-off of Art Basel (where the designer had often showed other projects), the show took place on a wharf off the mainland of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 Men’s Spin-Off Collection

Louis Vuitton presented its spring-summer 2022 men’s spin-off collection on Nov. 30 in Miami during Art Basel, in tandem with the opening of its new menswear boutique in the city. It was the last collection from the French luxury brand’s men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh. Here, all of the looks — and shoes — from the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Coach Rolls Out Its Ski Collection With Star-Studded Campaign

Coach is hitting the slopes this holiday season. Earlier this week, the American luxury house introduced its Coach Ski collection, a nostalgia-heavy range made up of winter-ready staples for both men and women. The pieces include everything from shearling outerwear and knitted sweaters to puffer snow boots and ski pants to signature canvas handbags and organic cotton tees—all of which were inspired by vintage designs found in Lake Placid and the Adirondacks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Way to Stay Cozy at Home? Get a Pair of Crocs

A new music doc is streaming on your TV, cookies are warming up in the oven, and snow’s falling outside — yet somehow, your feet are still freezing cold. Even if you keep turning up the thermostat this month, there’s an easier way to make sure you’re cozy this winter: Slip into a pair of Crocs. The company has produced its classically comfortable and functional shoes since 2002, and nearly two decades later, Crocs are seemingly on everyone’s feet (and in over 90 countries). The Classic Clog slide-on style is a popular footwear staple, especially for running errands, camping and wearing...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy