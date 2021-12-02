WACKO MARIA and Nanga Link For FW21 Outerwear Collection

When it comes to building our wardrobes, there's something that feels particularly special about saving up our hard-earned cash for that one designer item we just can't stop thinking about. While we believe a luxury handbag is always a smart investment, when it comes to clothing, you really can't go wrong with a designer jacket. Whether a classic leather moto or a cropped shearling style—or something totally out-there and statement-making—jackets have much more wearability than most items and can be layered over a variety of different outfit combinations. This means, of course, that you get much more bang for your buck, which is always a good thing.

