California Rep. Swalwell hit with FEC complaint alleging campaign improperly paid personal expenses

Jesse Watters listed issues Americans face under Joe Biden's leadership Saturday on "Watters' World." JESSE WATTERS: The new COVID-19 variant omicron now spreading throughout the United States. I'm not worried about the new variant. I'm worried about how the government is going to overreact to the new variant. Biden's got a new plan. More masks. More testing. But on vax, the illegals can just pour across the southern border without testing, without quarantining. And then Joe packs them onto planes and busses and sends them to your neighborhood. Does that make sense to anybody?

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 HOURS AGO