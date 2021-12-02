ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Rep. Swalwell hit with FEC complaint alleging campaign improperly paid personal expenses

By Houston Keene
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: A government watchdog group filed a Federal Elections Commission (FEC) complaint against Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., alleging the congressman’s campaign improperly paid personal expenses. The American Accountability Foundation (AAF), a conservative nonprofit, filed the complaint against Swalwell on Thursday, citing recent reports on the congressman's campaign expenditures. "The...

fishandchips
2d ago

seems like all California politicians are the same. I wonder how much Pelosi has stolen?

Mark Dodge
8h ago

So we go after this dude for campaign finances, but not for his relationship with a Chinese Spy....

Brent Marcus
1d ago

Swallowswell personal charges no doubt include payments for Feng Feng

Fox News

Fox News

