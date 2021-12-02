ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Elon Musk takes a dig at Web 3.0 and calls it “BS”

By Haseeb Shaheen
cryptopolitan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeb 3.0 – An Introduction. Web 3.0 is a new idea that brings new developments to the internet. The span of more than three decades of the internet has made it possible to make a much better web world which is named Web 3.0. As the need for the internet has...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
techacrobat.com

Dogecoin is again endorsed by the Tesla boss and billionaire Elon Musk

Once again, Dogecoin is endorsed by the Tesla boss and billionaire Elon Musk, a ‘meme’ cryptocurrency, over Ethereum, stating that DOGE can be utilized to make Decentralized Finance (DeFi) more approachable for every person. For those who don’t know, the DeFi system is a blockchain-based kind of finance that does...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Sam Altman
Vulture

Courtney Love Exposes Elon Musk’s ‘Str8, Male, Paypal Mafia Email Group’

Twitterverse has done it once again, gifting America the dazzling crossover of glove meme, unstable nerd, and Mickey Mouse Club reject. You know who’s who. On November 13, Bernie Sanders tweeted to the people, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.” (We must demand you, 80-year-old Vermont senator, always end your sentences like a quirky Gen-Z TikToker. Period.) Elon Musk swooped in ready to assert his dominance. Strapped with his phallic-looking profile photo, Tesla master struck back at Bernie: “I keep forgetting you’re still alive.” Weeks later, Musk’s tweet still wasn’t sitting right with Courtney Love Cobain, so she tweeted some claims about Elon’s shady Succession-like undertakings. “@elonmusk you know your str8, male, PayPal mafia email group? I was on bcc for MONTHS on that thing [teapot emoji] With that information in mind, don’t you think in a “civilized society” one should embrace paying our fair share of tax? Don’t pick on Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy shit.”
CELEBRITIES
u.today

Elon Musk Derides NFTs and Web3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently mocked vocal proponents of “Web 3.0” on Twitter with his latest meme. The centibillionaire shared a three-panel version of the popular “Urinal Etiquette” comic, which shows a man entering a men’s bathroom and passing a bunch of unoccupied urinals to declare his support for crypto, web3 and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) to a stranger right next to him.
BUSINESS
u.today

Elon Musk's Ex, Grimes, to Accept Dogecoin During Upcoming Merch Drop

Grimes, a 33-year-old Canadian singer and songwriter, has revealed in a tweet that her upcoming merchandise drop will accept Dogecoin as a payment method. Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether and Bitcoin Cash will also be among the supported cryptocurrencies. Earlier this year, Grimes became part of the non-fungible token gold rush by...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web 2 0#Openai
MySanAntonio

Elon Musk replies to a tweet about web 3.0 saying it sounds like "crap"

This week Sam Altman, the CEO of the OpenAI artificial intelligence lab, posted a thread on Twitter talking about the investment possibilities of web 3.0. To this Elon Musk replied with a simple "Web 3.0 sounds like crap." The first phase of the internet was in the 90s and users...
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Elon Musk Criticizes Web3, Says It ‘Sounds Like BS’

Elon Musk criticized Web3 on Twitter in response to a thread by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Musk called the space “BS.”. Elon Musk has stirred the pot once again, saying that “Web3 sounds like bs” on Twitter on Dec 2. Musk was responding to a thread by OpenAI CEO and former Y Combinator president Sam Altman, who was talking about venture capital investments.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Benzinga

Dogecoin Sees Sudden Spike As Elon Musk Sends Out Tweet

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 1.2% higher over 24 hours at $0.217 early Thursday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency is slightly up over a period of seven days leading up to press time. Since the year began, DOGE has shot up about 3527.7%. It has fallen 24.17% in the last...
STOCKS
The Independent

Elon Musk cites Pong as evidence that we are already living in a simulation

Elon Musk has cited the 1970s video game Pong in order to reassert his belief that our perception of reality is in fact a hyper-realistic computer simulation.Responding to a tweet about Pong posted by a popular engineering trivia account, the SpaceX and Tesla boss said that the advancement in graphics and gameplay in the years since it was released implies that humanity is on a path to create digital worlds indistinguishable from the real world.“49 years later, games are photo-realistic 3D worlds,” the billionaire wrote. “What does that trend continuing imply about our reality.”Musk has previously said that he...
TECHNOLOGY
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk exercises more options, sells Tesla shares worth $1.01B

Elon Musk has sold another round of Tesla shares to meet his tax obligations related to the exercise of options to buy 2.1 million shares. The Tesla chief executive sold 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.01 billion, according to regulatory filings and reported by Reuters. Musk has...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk’s brother launches decentralized philanthropy platform

Kimbal Musk launch decentralized philantrophy platform. Says he launched platform after learning a lot from Web 3. Crypto continues to integrate with philanthropy on many fronts. Kimbal Musk, brother to the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has announced the launch of a “Giving DAO.” He calls it an experiment in...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Elon Musk got it wrong. SHAPE is the “people’s real & ultimate crypto”

In early February, a series of tweets by Musk created a hype around Dogecoin. “It is the people’s crypto”, he wrote once. The tycoon gave no explanation as to why he used these words. Maybe he was just joking, given the fact that he followed up the post with a rather funny yet witty tweet: “No highs, no lows, only Doge”. That’s how the story began.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy