Mel Brooks has said he sometimes finds it “hard to keep going” when remembering the friends he’s lost.The comedian, 95, reflected on the death of his best friend Carl Reiner, who died in June 2020, aged 98.He has now written a memoir, which includes funny tales about Reiner as well as actor Gene Wilder and his wife Anne Bancroft, all of whom have died.“When I look back at people like Gene, who I loved so much and miss so much, and my adventures with Carl, and, of course, my wife who was my great love and support, it was...

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO