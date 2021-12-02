ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Thursday's Market Minute: Russell 2000's Plunge Returns Bears To Old Hunting Grounds

By TD Ameritrade Network
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The reversal of fortunes for the Russell 2000 has been swift and brutal, with the small-cap futures contract down almost 13% since its all-time highs less than a month ago on the heaviest volume since the March 2020 pandemic crash. The sting may feel especially sharp to longer-term traders, as the...

www.benzinga.com

MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin tumbles below $47K wiping out October gains — Bear market begins?

Bitcoin (BTC) has suddenly fallen below $47,000 on Dec. 4, losing nearly 20% in the past 24 hours. This makes this the biggest one-day drop since May 15, when Bitcoin price momentarily came down to nearly $33,000. The market price of BTC fell down 26.4% from week-long support of $57,206...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Wall Street's 'fear index' shoots to highest level since January as S&P 500 skids lower, Nasdaq sinks toward correction

A measure of implied volatility on Wall Street on Friday touched the highest level since late January as the S&P 500 index headed toward its second consecutive weekly loss. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped by about 24% Friday, trading around 34.6, which would mark the highest level for the index since Jan. 27, according to FactSet data. The index, also known as the VIX, for its ticker symbol, has become well known as Wall Street's "fear index," since it was created in the early 1990s. The VIX itself, which uses S&P 500 options to measure trader expectations for...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Friday's Market Minute: Short-Term Risks to Markets Have Increased

December is usually a good month for stocks, but this one is setting up to be bumpy so far as fear, uncertainty, and doubt are creeping back into financial markets. Uncertainty driven by the variant has prompted many investors to sell stocks to lock in this year’s gains, although choppy market conditions are enticing shorter-term traders to scalp for deals. The VIX is now at a nine-month high, and small-cap stocks are going through a meaningful route. The Russell 2000 is down about 10% since early November.
STOCKS
Benzinga

DocuSign Plummets 40%: A Technical Breakdown

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are trading sharply lower Friday after fourth-quarter revenue and guidance came in below estimates. Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be between $557 million and $563 million, while analysts were expecting revenue of $573.8 million. FY22 revenue is predicted by the company to be between $2.083 billion and $2.089 billion, while analysts expected full-year 2022 revenue of $2.09 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Dogecoin & Litecoin Penny Stock Miner Is Nearing Oversold Territory: When Will The Sell-Off End?

Hello Pal International, Inc (OTC:HLLPF) was plummeting down over 11% on Friday after bouncing up 16% from its low-of-day on Thursday. The travel based social media app and crypto miner, which offers a cryptocurrency wallet and will eventually allow customers to mine their own Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTE), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) from its ‘in-house’ rigs, has fallen about 77% from its March 4 all-time high of $1.85 toward around the 40-cent level.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock has had quite a wild and volatile ride in 2021. The stock’s 52-week low is $102.66 with 52-week highs of $497.49. While many stocks continued to get hammered on Friday, Moderna’s stock has fared well, aided by an increase in demand for vaccines as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads throughout the world.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nvidia Shares Dip Lower: What's Going On And What's Next?

Nvidia closed down 4.4% at $306.93. The stock has been moving sideways after breaking out of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. After breaking above the $210 price level, the stock went on to shoot higher and is now seeing a period of consolidation around the $300 area. If the stock continues sideways movement, traders can expect the stock to eventually make a strong move when above average volume comes into the stock.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 2.94% to $301.49 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.83% to 15,381.32 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.82% to 34,639.79. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $196.00 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: Software Unwind is Next Risk Point for Stocks

Cloud stock earnings are the next short-term risk point for a market already under siege by bears. A handful of key companies will report in the next few days, including Zscaler, Box Inc., Veeva Systems, Splunk, Snowflake, Okta, and CrowdStrike. For all these companies, sales growth according to analyst expectations has peaked for the foreseeable future. Salesforce kicked things off with a rocky start, slipping 6% after-hours on Tuesday despite beating expectations and holding firm on guidance. Tough crowd, especially when you consider the shares had already dropped 4% in Tuesday’s session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday's Market Minute: Investors Attempt to Grapple With Severity of Omicron

The major indices reversed Monday’s gains this morning as investors continue sizing up the risks associated with the omicron COVID variant. The new variant, which has been found in several countries, sent several nations reverting to restricting travel to certain locations almost immediately. The World Health Organization deemed the new strain a “variant of concern” last Friday, causing markets to suffer their worst day in over a year and the CBOE volatility index to spike over 28. Despite that, the omicron variant’s symptoms have been described as “extremely mild” by the South African doctor who initially voiced concern over the strain. The WHO has said it will take a good deal of time to understand how the variant works with the therapeutics and vaccines currently in place.
MARKETS
kpcw.org

The Stock Market's Black Friday Plunge

Wall Street reacted to the new coronavirus strain with a selloff that saw the Nasdaq lose 2.2%, the S&P 500-stock index dropped 2.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 900 points - the most in a day since October 28, 2020. Here to help us understand how and why...
PARK CITY, UT
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Watching This Week's Economic Data

Looks like the dust is beginning to settle from a big down day Friday…let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what you should be dialed in on this week. First, it’s Cyber Monday, but the optimism surrounding the event has been dampened by omicron COVID variant concerns, with Japan restricting all foreign travel, the U.S. banning flights from 8 South African countries, and Israel imposing a 14-day travel ban. The good news is Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) says they could have a vaccine as early as next year, and the data out of South Africa shows that while the new variant is highly transmissible, it isn’t causing a spike in hospitalizations. The WHO eased investors’ concerns some over the weekend, and the U.S. indices are positive into the cash open, with crude also rallying back after falling over 10% on Friday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: The COVID Bubble is Bursting

COVID was not just good for the stock market. It was a bull’s wildest dream. The pandemic dragged interest rates lower, spurred enormous amounts of government stimulus, and accelerated demand for products and services offered by the world’s biggest technology companies. The result was the biggest equity bubble since dot-com. It’s popping. The shock factor of COVID is nearly exhausted and the byproduct of society’s efforts to combat it is now the primary focus.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

