Thursday's Market Minute: Russell 2000's Plunge Returns Bears To Old Hunting Grounds

Looks like the dust is beginning to settle from a big down day Friday…let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what you should be dialed in on this week. First, it’s Cyber Monday, but the optimism surrounding the event has been dampened by omicron COVID variant concerns, with Japan restricting all foreign travel, the U.S. banning flights from 8 South African countries, and Israel imposing a 14-day travel ban. The good news is Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) says they could have a vaccine as early as next year, and the data out of South Africa shows that while the new variant is highly transmissible, it isn’t causing a spike in hospitalizations. The WHO eased investors’ concerns some over the weekend, and the U.S. indices are positive into the cash open, with crude also rallying back after falling over 10% on Friday.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO