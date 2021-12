APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26). — A record-setting number of jobs need to be filled in the trucking industry and it's likely going to get much worse in the next ten years. That's according to the American Trucking Industry which estimates there are currently 80-thousand trucking jobs available. Their most recent report released this fall indicates that the shortage will likely more than double in less than 10 years.

