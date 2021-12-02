ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 2 days ago

Vikings sophomore superstar Justin Jefferson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, the NFL announced on Tuesday morning.

Jefferson had a dominant November, leading the league with 464 receiving yards in four games. He caught 24 passes on 35 targets and scored three touchdowns during that span, adding 10 rushing yards and a 24-yard pass completion. He also drew multiple defensive pass interference penalties. Jefferson not only led the NFL in receiving yards, he led the NFC in yards from scrimmage, finishing 16 ahead of teammate Dalvin Cook on 61 fewer touches. Only Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had more yards from scrimmage among all NFL players.

Jefferson was the best player on the field in much-needed wins over the Chargers and Packers, racking up an incredible 312 yards across those two impressive Vikings victories. Even in slightly quieter performances against the Ravens and 49ers to start and end the month, he made a few big plays.

  • Nov 7 at Ravens: 5 targets, 3 catches, 69 yards, 1 TD, 11-yard rush
  • Nov 14 at Chargers: 11 targets, 9 catches, 143 yards
  • Nov 21 vs. Packers: 10 targets, 8 catches, 169 yards, 2 TDs
  • Nov 21 at 49ers: 9 targets, 4 catches, 83 yards, 24-yard pass

Vikings Injury Updates: Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw, Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks

This is Jefferson's first career player of the month award. It's the third straight year the Vikings have had a player win NFC OPOM, with Dalvin Cook taking home the award last November and and Cousins winning it for his October in 2019.

Jefferson is already over 1,000 yards for a second consecutive season, with six games still to play. He's third in the league in receiving yards and will likely jump ahead of Davante Adams for second place while the Packers are on their bye this weekend.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

InsideTheVikings

Justin Jefferson Burns Ravens Secondary for TD, Becomes Second-Fastest WR to 2,000 Yards

Justin Jefferson ran right past the Ravens' secondary and into the history books. The Vikings' superstar second-year receiver benefited from some poor coverage by Baltimore and caught an easy 50-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to give his team an early 7-3 lead on Sunday afternoon. In doing so, he became the second-fastest wide receiver to reach 2,000 career receiving yards in the Super Bowl Era. Jefferson did it in his 24th NFL game.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

Justin Jefferson, Defense Lead Vikings to Much-Needed 27-20 Victory over Chargers

Mike Zimmer was tired of letting teams hang around, games that come down to the final play, and kickers deciding things. So he went for the kill. Facing 4th and 2 from the Chargers' 36, the Vikings could've attempted a 53-yard field goal to grow their 27-20 lead with 2:30 remaining in another dramatic game. But a make is far from automatic at that distance, and whether it went through the uprights or not, that would've meant giving the Los Angeles offense the ball back. So Zimmer made the gutsy call to go for it, and it paid off as Dalvin Cook took a pitch to the right side and burst upfield for a game-sealing conversion.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#49ers#American Football#Wr#Chargers#Nfc Opom#Twitter
InsideTheVikings

Vikings vs. Chargers Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 10

Is this one going to come down to the final play, too?. After consecutive heartbreaking losses, the Vikings are in Los Angeles to take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium during Week 10 NFL action. Minnesota (3-5) is looking to snap a two-game losing streak and keep its playoff hopes intact heading into a home game against the rival Packers next week. The Chargers are coming off a win and looking to keep it going at home.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings Win Instant Classic Over Packers, 34-31, Behind Another Justin Jefferson Explosion

The Vikings have played dramatic, thrilling, teeth-clenching football games all season long, but that one was on another level. The twists and turns, particularly late in the fourth quarter, were straight out of a movie. There were huge plays, big penalties, overturned interceptions, sudden changes of momentum, and everything in between. It would've been a wildly entertaining game against anyone, but the fact that the opponent on this afternoon was the Green Bay Packers just sent it over the top.
NFL
