Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Vikings sophomore superstar Justin Jefferson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, the NFL announced on Tuesday morning.

Jefferson had a dominant November, leading the league with 464 receiving yards in four games. He caught 24 passes on 35 targets and scored three touchdowns during that span, adding 10 rushing yards and a 24-yard pass completion. He also drew multiple defensive pass interference penalties. Jefferson not only led the NFL in receiving yards, he led the NFC in yards from scrimmage, finishing 16 ahead of teammate Dalvin Cook on 61 fewer touches. Only Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had more yards from scrimmage among all NFL players.

Jefferson was the best player on the field in much-needed wins over the Chargers and Packers, racking up an incredible 312 yards across those two impressive Vikings victories. Even in slightly quieter performances against the Ravens and 49ers to start and end the month, he made a few big plays.

Nov 7 at Ravens: 5 targets, 3 catches, 69 yards, 1 TD, 11-yard rush

5 targets, 3 catches, 69 yards, 1 TD, 11-yard rush Nov 14 at Chargers: 11 targets, 9 catches, 143 yards

11 targets, 9 catches, 143 yards Nov 21 vs. Packers: 10 targets, 8 catches, 169 yards, 2 TDs

10 targets, 8 catches, 169 yards, 2 TDs Nov 21 at 49ers: 9 targets, 4 catches, 83 yards, 24-yard pass

This is Jefferson's first career player of the month award. It's the third straight year the Vikings have had a player win NFC OPOM, with Dalvin Cook taking home the award last November and and Cousins winning it for his October in 2019.

Jefferson is already over 1,000 yards for a second consecutive season, with six games still to play. He's third in the league in receiving yards and will likely jump ahead of Davante Adams for second place while the Packers are on their bye this weekend.

