WATCH: Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers at the Garden 88-87 with defensive masterpiece

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Boston Celtics brought their A game to TD Garden for their last home game before their West Coast road trip to beat Atlantic Division rival Philadelphia 76ers, 88-87, with All-Star forward Jayson Tatum having one of his better games of the season on both ends of the floor.

The St Louis native shot a healthy 9-of-20 from the floor while scoring 26 points and snaring a career-high 16 boards. Three other Celtics scored in double figures while holding the Sixers to 37.1% shooting overall and 25.8% from 3-point range. Boston’s biggest lead was 12 points, but it took all the Celtics had and then some to secure the win with a late block from Robert Williams III.

If you missed the game or just want to see the highlights from the home win over the 76ers, watch the clip embedded below to see them courtesy of NBC Sports Boston.

#The Boston Celtics#Td Garden#Atlantic Division#Sixers#Nbc Sports Boston#Celtics Wire
