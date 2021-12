12th Man Rising Jake Luppino expect the Hawks to pull off an upset, winning the game 24-21. "Defensively, the Seahawks have been able to get off the field pretty consistently. The offensive issues are causing fatigued defenders late in the second half, resulting in teams being able to put together long scoring drives. 12s are still waiting for the offense and defense to mesh together. I think we are finally going to see that this weekend as I am once again rolling with the Seahawks over the Niners, 24-21."

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO