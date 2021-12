As we’ve said in the past few weeks: Ladies and gentleman, you are witness to one hell of a stretch by the New England Patriots. Entering Sunday’s game, it was expected that the Patriots would take care of business against a depleted Tennessee Titans team. Despite struggling in the trenches throughout the first three quarters, they did exactly that behind a strong defensive performance in the fourth quarter that allowed the Titans to gain just 39 total yards over the final 15-minutes.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO