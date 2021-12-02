ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.C. Jackson wins Defensive Player of the Month

By Henry McKenna
 2 days ago
New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson won Defensive Player of the Month for November.

With the Patriots winning all four games last month — and keeping a six-game win streak alive — Jackson was at the center of a defense which allowed just 6.5 points per game. He logged four interceptions, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and six tackles during that span.

This season in coverage, Jackson has allowed 35 receptions on 69 targets (50.7%) for one touchdown and seven interceptions. He has been among the league’s best cornerbacks — and is beginning to make a case as the best, which makes for good timing, with the cornerback entering free agency in 2022.

Jackson has been impressive despite the comings and goings of Stephon Gilmore, who had been the team’s top option until he missed time with a quad injury and eventually landed with the Carolina Panthers in a trade.

Jackson will have a tough matchup on Monday night in Week 13, with the cornerback likely to spend a lot of time on Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

