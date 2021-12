If you think that there is a lot of traffic now in the city of Ellsworth, you're not alone. Thousands and thousands of vehicles pass through the city on a daily basis, even more so during the warm summer months when the tourists are in town. With residents of outlying towns from both Hancock and Washington County "coming to town" to do their grocery shopping, laundry, get their vehicle repaired, do a little holiday shopping, utilize one of the many medical facilities in the city, or work at the brand new Jackson Lab facility, the place is just plain busy.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 17 DAYS AGO