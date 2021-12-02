ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

PHOTOS: Third Street Bridge opens to traffic Thursday

By Paul Rodzinka
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After two years of construction, Dayton’s Peace Bridge over the Miami River in downtown Dayton is finally open.

The Third Street bridge opened to vehicular traffic Thursday. The $17 million structure replaces the 114-year-old Third Street Bridge that Montgomery County said was a symbol of division between the city of Dayton and the west side for years.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5Bwp_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16012v_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZpLd_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENu0c_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9g4C_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4ThW_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027sb1_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lwr61_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxyuC_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPhOL_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHLqJ_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPQFx_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hW3K_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yi62N_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ItAF5_0dCCTvUs00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner hosted a ribbon-cutting on Oct. 13 , but it took a few more weeks to put the final touches on what County said is, “sure to be a community gathering place for years to come.”

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

The project features art focused on racial harmony and Dayton’s history. Art features include sculptures of the original 1963 Peace March, the Wright brothers, Paul Lawrence Dunbar, and a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King. The bridge has ornate observation platforms and a wide pedestrian walkway, adorned with African Adinkra symbols that each represent a different healthy, peaceful human behavior.

“We had a series of discussions with artists, historians, journalists and citizens from Wright Dunbar Neighborhood,” said County Engineer Paul Gruner, P.E., P.S. “There was agreement that our Peace Bridge should speak to African American struggles, our city’s rich history, and the legacy of this important structure. I think everyone involved is very proud of the results.”

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Miamisburg holds parade, tree lighting

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Holiday Parade will march through downtown Miamisburg on Saturday afternoon, closing several roads. Staging will begin at Community Park before the parade makes its way down South Main Street. According to a post by the city of Miamisburg on Facebook, the parade will begin at 4 pm on December […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

Holiday First Friday happens tonight in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A special Holiday First Friday in downtown Dayton happens tonight all around downtown Dayton. Organizers say you can shop for unique holiday gifts, many of which are handmade by local artisans, and enjoy special holiday-themed entertainment. The free event also features art exhibit openings, sales events and a variety of entertainment. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

No sleigh: Santa visits Dayton Mall in helicopter

During Santa’s two-hour visit, he will listen to Christmas wishes from customers, give a small gift to every child and pose for photos. Skyline Chili said this annual event helps kick off the restaurant’s countdown to Christmas.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, OH
Government
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
Dayton, OH
Traffic
Montgomery County, OH
Traffic
WDTN

Omicron variant: How a Miami Valley business is responding

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With rising concerns of a new COVID-19 variant, business owners are trying to figure out how the omicron strain could impact their workplaces. “All of us have been vaccinated,” said Domenica LaFon, owner of Affinity Salon & Day Spa. “We have taken a lot of precautionary measures. We have a station […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Santa to attend Huber Heights celebration, tree lighting

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa is coming to Huber Heights this Saturday to celebrate the holiday season, as well as attend the Tree Lighting Saturday night. According to the Huber Heights Police, Santa will be making several stops around the city, each one lasting approximately 10 minutes, before ending the night at the Annual […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

URS Adult Ambassador thriving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the many goals at United Rehabilitation Services is preparing adults to work and to succeed while doing so. Workers at URS detail just how the Adult Ambassador at the organization is proving to be a great example of success. Tom Acker is a man on the move. “Because I […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

SICSA, Kettering Health team up for patient pet care

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health said it has partnered with SICSA, a pet adoption and wellness agency in Washington Township, to ensure the care and safety of pets belonging to inpatients at Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center. According to Kettering Health, it is the first hospital system in the Dayton region to offer this service. […]
KETTERING, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: nearly 8,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Saturday, Dec. 4, ODH reports a total of 1,725,649 (+7,793) cases, leading to 87,696 (+192) hospitalizations and 10,887 (+19) admissions into the ICU. The state reported Saturday 58.23% of the state’s population — 6,806,362 Ohioans — have […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Huber Schools: Bus drivers ‘all hands on deck’

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Schools said Thursday there would be changes and significant delays to its bus routes Friday. The district said more than half of their bus drivers would be off Friday, December 3 due to illness. As a result, bus routes will be double and tripled out to get […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley superintendents excited for new school safety grants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Thursday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced $11 million dollars in grant money will be going towards school safety. The funding comes from House Bill 110 and can be used by school leaders for safety planning, classroom and training programs. Public, charter, educational service centers, STEM and schools run by […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

UD halts vaccine requirement after federal ruling

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton said it will pause its COVID-19 vaccine requirement after a federal court ruling. The University sent a letter to faculty, staff and students saying it will continue to encourage vaccinations, but the requirement will be paused. You can read the letter here: Dear faculty, staff and students, […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicular Traffic#Peace Bridge#West Side#Art#Wdtn Photo#County#African American
WDTN

DeWine announces $5M for maternal and infant health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Friday the Ohio Department of Health, in partnership with the Governor’s Children’s Initiative, has awarded $5 million to 44 community and faith-based organizations to improve supports to pregnant women and newly parenting families. “These resources will provide communities across the state with new funding to begin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Over 9,500 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Friday, Dec. 3, ODH reports a total of 1,717,876 (+9,584) cases, leading to 87,504 (+260) hospitalizations and 10,868 (+20) admissions into the ICU. The state reported Friday 58.13% of the state’s population — 6,794,732 Ohioans — […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Over 9,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Thursday, Dec. 2, ODH reports a total of 1,708,292 (+9,131) cases, leading to 87,244 (+366) hospitalizations and 10,848 (+41) admissions into the ICU. The state reported Thursday 58.02% of the state’s population — 6,782,133 Ohioans — […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy