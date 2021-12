General Mills is warning wholesale buyers about an impending price increase that will almost certainly be passed on to shoppers. That's according to a recent CNN Business report, which saw copies of letters the Minnesota-based company sent to retailers. The letter explained that come mid-January 2022, prices on many of its products would go up by as much as 20%. That includes products across many of its well-known brands, including Betty Crocker, Annie's, Progresso, Pillsbury, Yoplait and more.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO