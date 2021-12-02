ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Making Loading Dock Operations Safer in Grocery Facilities

By Aaron Conway
foodlogistics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor regional grocery store chains, the last mile in logistics often ends at an individual store. Trucks use one access road, usually located behind the store, while consumers park and enter the store on the opposite side. With the tremendous consumer demand for foodstuffs of all kinds as consumers continue to...

www.foodlogistics.com

Comments / 0

Related
cheddar.com

Supply Chain Snarls Highlighting Trucking Industry Shortages

Tom Heimgartner was set to be a lawyer until he decided to turn his trucking side job into a full-time career. It's proven fruitful for the president of Best Transportation. But more and more, it's harder to find people willing to hit the road. "Millennials don't want to drive trucks,"...
INDUSTRY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Freight Company Begins Testing Autonomous Trucks in U.S.

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Einride, a freight technology company from Sweden, is working on...
INDUSTRY
Railway Gazette

Making rail maintenance operations smarter

Save time, improve quality, and drive productivity through 3M Adhesive and Tape solutions. Rail car availability is crucial for rail operating companies, not only to compete in the rail industry, but also to win over other travel modes in a changing global passenger transport market. Enhancing availability and reducing maintenance costs can be achieved using 3M bonding technologies, which have been developed to save time and improve the reliability of assemblies. Whether you’re considering a new design and want to optimise maintenance operations during the rail car lifecycle, working on a complete refurbishment of an existing rail car, or simply needing quick repair solutions, 3M bonding technologies help reduce turnaround time and refurbishment costs, while achieving the right performance and complying with relevant safety requirements.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Manufacturing#Docks#Grocery Facilities#Osha#Walking Working Surface
foodlogistics.com

Analyzing the Supply Chain Logjam: Where Freight Procurement Factors In

There is no shortage of issues that supply chain professionals are trying to tackle during this virtually unprecedented period of turmoil within the supply chain industry. From sourcing challenges to route analysis, each component of the supply chain today is under incredible stress. Freight procurement, in particular, is right in the thick of things.
INDUSTRY
Freethink

Delivery drones are now dropping off packages for Walmart

Walmart is now using delivery drones to get products to customers in Arkansas — and if this project goes well, we could one day see drones rapidly delivering packages across the U.S. Why it matters: When the pandemic hit, people started buying more of their food and goods online rather...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
pymnts.com

Leaked Info Shows Instacart Eyes 15-Minute Deliveries

Instacart is reportedly exploring 15-minute delivery of grocery and convenience items as the need for speed intensifies in the competitive delivery space, sources with firsthand knowledge of the plan told The Information. The leading U.S. grocery delivery startup, which was last valued at $39 billion, is reportedly planning to pay...
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Consumer Expectations Should Drive Final-Mile Evolution

The logistics network strains being felt around the world have reached a level of prominence and consumer awareness of the global supply chain that the industry hasn’t experienced before. There are very few times in recent history when consumers have been more aware of product shortages, supply disruptions and extended delivery times – all while demand for certain products like food has skyrocketed and others have sharply declined, like restaurant orders.
RETAIL
EatThis

This Low-Cost Grocery Chain Is Raising Its Prices

For some grocery stores—like Save A Lot, Shop Rite, Grocery Outlet, and more—what they sell and how can all be found in their name. It's the same case for Dollar Tree, a discount grocery and variety store that's been in business for over 60 years. The low-cost chain sells food items like cereal, spices, baking mixes, canned goods, condiments, and more. However, Dollar Tree's token $1 pricing on all items is about to go up to $1.25, the company recently announced.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Aiken Standard

Crews respond to fire at North Augusta Operations Facility

Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at the City of North Augusta Operations Facility on Thursday. The North Augusta Operations Facility processes the city's recycling materials. The fire, located at 61 Claypit Road, was called in around 5 p.m., according to dispatch. Multiple ladder trucks arrived on scene,...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
The Day

Shipping containers get foldable design as logjam cure

Few tools of the global economy have survived without major innovations as long as the shipping container. The supply dispruptions around the world are presenting an opportunity to test that incumbency. As ports, rail yards and warehouses get clogged up with the standardized metal boxes both empty and full of...
INDUSTRY
notebookcheck.net

Electric cars performance and battery range in cold weather must be improved, say Chinese regulators

If there is one area in the electric cars vs gas cars competition where EVs can't exactly match up to internal combustion engines, that's battery performance in cold climate conditions. The range on a charge drops precipitously when the temperatures are low and you crank up the heating inside the electric vehicle. There have been quite a few reports on electric car drivers overshooting their range estimates in the winter, so the Chinese regulators want EV manufacturers to take a long and hard look at the issue to serve their customers better.
CARS
motorbiscuit.com

Supercar Rental Company Sticks $101,000 Repair Bill on Customer For Curbing the Wheels of a McLaren 620R

Supercar rentals are quite popular these days. With the prevalence of social media and the compulsion to make our lives seem a certain way, more people are faking it until they make it. It is not uncommon for people to rent supercars and turn to social media to make it seem like it’s just another day in their glamorous life. However, “owning” is more than just ripping it between stoplights; there are also massive repair bills, as one rental customer found out after the renters tried to stick him with a $100,000 bill for some rock chips and curbed wheels on a McLaren 620R.
BUYING CARS
The Blade

New business owners keep freight company moving

Four new business owners have taken over Tri-State Expedited Service to keep the freight shipping company rolling down the highway. Mike Lawrence, Korey Walper, Corey Crane, and Chad Nicholls recently assumed ownership of the company and saved it from potential ruin. The men stepped in to continue the Tri-State legacy, which began in 1978 with company founders Ron and Glenna Chidester.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy