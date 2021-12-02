Making Loading Dock Operations Safer in Grocery Facilities

Save time, improve quality, and drive productivity through 3M Adhesive and Tape solutions. Rail car availability is crucial for rail operating companies, not only to compete in the rail industry, but also to win over other travel modes in a changing global passenger transport market. Enhancing availability and reducing maintenance costs can be achieved using 3M bonding technologies, which have been developed to save time and improve the reliability of assemblies. Whether you’re considering a new design and want to optimise maintenance operations during the rail car lifecycle, working on a complete refurbishment of an existing rail car, or simply needing quick repair solutions, 3M bonding technologies help reduce turnaround time and refurbishment costs, while achieving the right performance and complying with relevant safety requirements.
