ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

JP Morgan sees oil prices hitting $125 in 2022, $150/bbl in 2023

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sr2Hy_0dCCT57h00

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices are expected to overshoot $125 a barrel next year and $150 in 2023 due to capacity-led shortfalls in OPEC+ production, JP Morgan Global Equity Research said.

"As the group's (OPEC+) real volume potential is discovered, this should drive a higher risk premium to oil prices," the bank said in a note dated Nov. 29.

Oil rose on Thursday, with benchmark Brent crude futures around $69 a barrel, as investors adjusted positions ahead of an OPEC+ decision on supply policy, although concern the Omicron coronavirus variant could hit fuel demand capped price gains.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will decide whether to release more oil into the market or restrain supply. read more

"We think OPEC+ will slow committed increases in early 2022, and believe the group is unlikely to increase supply unless oil prices are well underpinned," the bank said.

The bank forecast global oil demand to reach 99.8-101.5 million barrels per day in 2022-23.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Is Surging

The commodity market is surging in early December. Brent has gained over 2% and is currently trading at $71.35. Investors are processing bad news from Saudi Arabia, which raised prices for January. It may mean that Saudis believe that the demand is stable and will remain stable in the foreseeable future. That's why they are not afraid to raise oil prices. It's a good signal for the commodity market.
TRAFFIC
ktoo.org

Oil prices plunge amid omicron variant concerns

After months of increases and a short plateau, oil prices in Alaska and worldwide have plunged in the last week. A barrel of Alaska North Slope crude was about $71 on Monday, $11 less than the week of Thanksgiving. This is the largest monthly decline in prices since the start...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
OilPrice.com

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
TRAFFIC
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $3.23 to $69.49 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $3.20 to $73.08 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 9 cents to $2.04 a gallon. January heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.17 a gallon. January natural gas fell 47 cents to $3.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Iraqi oil minister expects oil to reach over $75

(Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister said on Monday that he expects oil prices to reach over $75. Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar added in a televised interview with state TV, that OPEC is trying to “control the energy market, in a positive way” that maintains the interests of all parties, consumers and producers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil rebounds by almost 5% on Omicron hopes, Iran talks

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed by nearly 5% on Monday on hopes the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild and as some OPEC member countries signaled confidence in the market. Reports in South Africa said Omicron...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Demand#Omicron
The Guardian

Exclusive: oil companies’ profits soared to $174bn this year as US gas prices rose

The largest oil and gas companies made a combined $174bn in profits in the first nine months of the year as gasoline prices climbed in the US, according to a new report. The bumper profit totals, provided exclusively to the Guardian, show that in the third quarter of 2021 alone, 24 top oil and gas companies made more than $74bn in net income. From January to September, the net income of the group, which includes Exxon, Chevron, Shell and BP, was $174bn.
TRAFFIC
wccbcharlotte.com

AAA: Carolina Gas Prices Continue To Fall After Crude Oil Plunge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Gas prices in the Carolinas continue to trend cheaper as fears of a possible COVID-19 economic slowdown caused crude oil prices to plunge into the mid $60s per barrel, a price not seen since August. “Motorists are catching a break right now at the pumps...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. & European stock futures rise, oil bounces

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. and European stocks futures moved higher on Monday as Asian markets lagged, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices. November's mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations of more aggressive...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

ConocoPhillips forecasts 16% rise in 2022 shareholder returns

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil producer ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said on Monday it expects to return 16% more capital to shareholders next year, and added a new variable return of cash to its plans, underscoring the energy industry's focus on shareholder returns over spending. Oil and gas companies have either raised...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

3 Expensive Oil & Gas Stocks to Avoid After OPEC+ Agrees to Boost Output

The OPEC+ cartel finally succumbed to pressure from the United States government and agreed to increase its oil output. This caused oil prices to decline. In addition, a mild weather report has led to a bear market in the natural gas sector. Given this backdrop, we think it might be best to avoid overvalued oil and gas stocks Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), Coterra (CTRA), and Tellurian (NYSE:TELL). Read on.OPEC and its allies agreed to increase their oil output on December 2, in response to the pressure from the United States and rising demand. The group stuck with its existing plan to increase output in January by 400,000 bpd. The price of Brent crude declined more than a dollar per barrel trade at $70 per barrel following the news.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Big Oil Posts $174 Billion In Profits This Year: Report

Big Oil majors booked profits of a combined $174 billion for the first nine months of the year as they focused on returning cash to shareholders instead of boosting production to arrest a price rally, The Guardian reported this week, citing a report shared exclusively by Accountable.US, a government corruption watchdog.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

FTSE 100 gains after choppy week with oil stocks in lead

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 6 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Monday, driven by gains in oil stocks and AstraZeneca as investors assessed possible economic risks from the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant which had led to choppy trading last week.
STOCKS
Reuters

Most stock markets in Gulf rise, in line with oil prices

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, on course to extend gains from the previous session in line with rising oil prices. Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose by more than $1 a barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect U.S.-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse.
STOCKS
Reuters

Copper prices dip as Omicron variant, firmer dollar weigh

Dec 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices inched lower on Tuesday as a firmer U.S. dollar and uncertainties over the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant offset support from monetary easing in top buyer China. Three-month copper on the LME was down 0.2% at $9,483 a tonne, as of 0320...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy