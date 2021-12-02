ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

London Underground warns of disruption to Night Tube services this weekend

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnMRe_0dCCT2TW00
Financial News

Travellers in London have been warned of “severe disruption” to the Night Tube this weekend as drivers stage a second round of strikes in a row over rosters.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out for eight hours from Friday and Saturday evenings on the Central and Victoria lines, where the Night Tube is due to run.

The weekend overnight service, introduced in 2016, was suspended last year because of the pandemic and resumed last weekend, although it was disrupted by industrial action.

The union claims Transport for London has “ripped up” an agreement on drivers being allowed to choose whether to work on night services.

We’re urging Night Tube customers to check before they travel this weekend ahead of more disruptive RMT strike action

Further strikes are planned in the run-up to Christmas.

TfL said drivers will only work four nights a year, adding that new rosters have been agreed by other unions.

Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations, said: “We’re urging Night Tube customers to check before they travel this weekend ahead of more disruptive RMT strike action on the Central and Victoria lines.

“While I’m pleased we managed to run a safe and regular service on the Night Tube last weekend despite strike action, there is still a chance of severe disruption this weekend and up to Christmas.

“We’ve been in talks with the RMT for months to try and avoid this needless strike action.

“I apologise to customers for the disruption they may face and urge the RMT to continue talks with us, rather than threatening London with further strikes at a crucial time for its recovery.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We are angry and disappointed that the Tube management have refused to move forward based on genuine and realistic proposals that could have enabled us to recommend the suspension of the planned action. As a result the strike tomorrow goes ahead.

“The issue at the heart of the dispute is that the dedicated Night Tube driver grade, which was popular with women and those with caring responsibilities, and which the union fought to get written in to the original Night Tube agreement, has been ripped up with complete disregard for the staff themselves.

“We have made every effort in Acas and direct talks to resolve this dispute but it is increasingly clear that LU bosses are driven solely by the bottom line and appear to have no interest whatsoever in the wellbeing of their staff or the service to passengers.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Resumption of Night Tube to be hit by strike action

The planned resumption of Night Tube services this weekend is set to be affected by strike action from London Underground drivers over working conditions. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out in a dispute over new shift patterns. The union said their members are being...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Tube services disrupted after drivers launch 24-hour strike

London Underground services were disrupted on Friday after drivers launched a 24-hour strike in a dispute over the Night Tube. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members were solidly supporting the walkout, which will be followed by more action in the run up to Christmas. Picket lines...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

London Tube strike tomorrow: Is walkout going ahead and which lines will be affected?

A major 24-hour strike by London Underground staff is set to go ahead on Friday morning, with commuters warned that their journeys could be hit by “severe disruption”.Drivers belonging to the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union who work on the Victoria, Central, Northern, Piccadilly and Jubilee lines have been told not to turn up for work from 4.30am in protest at an unpopular revamping of rotas to accommodate the return of the Night Tube.Transport for London (TfL) said the industrial action would result in “little or no service in places”, with the Waterloo and City line - which employs...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Lynch
The Independent

London Tube strike: Passengers warned of severe disruption as staff plan walkout before Christmas

London Underground workers have planned a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas to protest against “unacceptable” Tube drivers’ rotas.This weekend, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are planning to take industrial action during the day and night.The first two days of the industrial action, on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 November, are set to coincide with the reintroduction of Night Tube services since they were suspended in March 2020.RMT members are also planning to strike on six other nights: this Sunday (28 November), and on Friday 3 December, Saturday 4, Friday 10, Saturday 11,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Tube strike to cause travel chaos in London

Passengers on London’s five busiest Tube lines face “a severely disrupted service” because of a strike by members of the RMT union for 24 hours from 4.30am on Friday 26 November.The dispute is over driver rosters for the proposed reinstatement of Night Tube services.All-night weekend running was due to resume on Saturday 27 November on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines of the London Underground (LU).Passengers on these lines have been warned by Transport for London (TfL) of severe disruption.The lines unaffected by the strike are likely to be “much busier,” according to TfL, due to passengers switching...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Tube strikes: Passengers warned of widespread disruption

Tube passengers will face widespread disruption due to a series of strikes, unless last-ditch talks are successful. The restart of the Night Tube will be delayed if the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) begins the first of its 24-hour walkouts on Friday. Piccadilly, Jubilee, Victoria, Central and Northern line...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Night Tube: Good service ran despite strike action, TfL says

The first running of the Night Tube since lockdown caused it to be halted had a "good service" despite strike action, Transport for London (TfL) said. The transport authority said both the Victoria and Central lines ran throughout the night. The Central Line ran four trains an hour apart from...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Night Tube#Rmt#Transport For London#Tfl#London Underground
eturbonews.com

Black Friday chaos in London as Tube drivers strike

The walkout disrupted services across London on Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, with sales running in many stores. Unionized London Underground train drivers staged a massive strike on Black Friday, claiming that the walkout had been triggered by the “ripping up of existing agreements and working arrangements in advance of the Night Tube reopening.”
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

London Hit by Biggest Tube Strike in Three Years

LONDON (Reuters) - Central London shops and businesses hoping to receive a much-needed boost from Black Friday sales were hit by disruption to the tube network as drivers held their biggest strike since 2018. The 24-hour strike, which started at 0430 GMT, led to the suspension of the Piccadilly, and...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Night Tube: Further strikes this weekend

Travellers in London are facing "severe disruption" to the Night Tube this weekend during a second round of strikes in a row over shifts. Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union drivers on the Central and Victoria lines walked out at 20:30 on Friday and will also do so on Saturday.
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Disruption on Chiltern Railways line between Buckinghamshire and London this weekend

Train passengers heading to London from Buckinghamshire face disruption on back-to-back weekends due to engineering work. Network Rail is carrying out planned works on the Chiltern Railways line between Amersham and Aylesbury Vale Parkway stations on Sunday December 5. As a result, rail replacement buses will be operating between Aylesbury...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
BBC

Covid-19: Dozens of maskless London Underground passengers fined

Over a hundred people have been fined for not wearing face coverings on London's transport network since it was made mandatory, it has been revealed. Compulsory face coverings were reinstated amid rising concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Fines up to £200 were issued to 152 people on Tuesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Six-day deadline to avoid drastic cuts to London trains and buses, Sadiq Khan warns

London faces drastic cuts to its public transport network, including the possible loss of more than 100 bus routes and the closure of an entire Tube line, unless ministers deliver additional funding within the next six days, the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan has warned.Transport for London’s (TfL) current funding deal – including emergency grants totalling £4bn to help it through the Covid pandemic and the recovery from lockdown – runs out on 11 December. Without new arrangements in place, the mayor is warning he will have to implement a budget for “managed decline”.But the Department for Transport has said it...
TRAFFIC
cryptoslate.com

U.K. launches an investigation into Floki Inu ads on the London Underground

The Advertising Standards Authority, U.K.’s advertising watchdog, has launched an investigation into a London bus and underground ad campaign for Floki Inu (FLOKI). The investigation is part of ASA’s larger crackdown on crypto-related ads, which it finds “misleading and irresponsible.”. The latest memecoin gets a controversial ad campaign on London’s...
TRAFFIC
The Tab

New Year’s Day Night Tube service is not free this year due to TFL funding crisis

The upcoming New Year’s Eve Night Tube service will no longer be free this year due to severe budget issues and the pandemic’s toll on Transport for London (TfL). Until 2019, the entire transport network – including the Tube, buses, overground services, and the DLR – offered passengers free rides from 11:45 pm on December 31 until 4:30 am on January 1. It has been a tradition since 2000, with costs often being covered by sponsors. But this year, TfL’s spokesperson said in a statement that they would have to charge for journeys due to the pandemic’s “devastating impact” on their finances.
TRAFFIC
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy