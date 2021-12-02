Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Battle for Sobriety

Kelly Osbourne said 2021 left her “utterly broken” after suffering a relapse earlier this year. The 37-year-old was four years sober when she began drinking again. But since returning home from rehab, Osbourne is hopeful about the future.

“The past year has been the hardest of my life,” she posted on Instagram. “I was compliantly and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again, I am happy, and I am healthy. That’s all that should matter.”

Kelly Osbourne was responding to an email she received from the National Enquirer. The tabloid was planning to run a story that claimed the Fashion Police host had gained “a tremendous amount of weight” following her stint in rehab. She posted a screenshot of the email with the caption, “This is what I have to deal with on a daily basis.”

Mom Sharon Osbourne slammed the National Enquirer editor Dan Dolan as a “bottom feeder” on Twitter for the email.

“Kelly has had a particularly bad year. She has taken a step back from the public eye to work on herself. She is doing amazingly well and our family is very proud of her. If you can’t give her the dignity of taking a walk with me on a Sunday morning in our neighborhood without humiliating her and belittling her by commenting on the way she looks, all I can say is SHAME ON YOU.

“You are just a bottom feeder with a lack of empathy who works for a joke of a magazine which is nothing more than a comic book.”

Kelly Osbourne Discusses Her Relapse, Battles with Drugs, Alcohol

Kelly Osbourne doesn’t keep her battles with drugs and alcohol a secret. So, when she entered a rehab program earlier this year, she told her fans about it.

She was sober for more than four years before her relapse. She wanted to see if she could have a normal relationship with alcohol, which is a slippery slope for someone with a history of addiction.

“I don’t know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown, I made it all the way through, everything was great, and my life was perfect,” she told Extra. “I’m that girl that when everything is going great, I need to f— it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life.

“I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot, and I will never be normal,” Osbourne continued. “I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me, and it took me a matter of days and I was like done, not doing this.”

Kelly Osbourne told Jada and Willow Smith on their Red Table Talk show that she began abusing painkillers at 13 and quickly progressed to harder drugs.