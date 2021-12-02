ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versace Robe Wearing Wendy Williams Walks Out Of Miami Hospital, Asserts She’s Feeling “Fabulous” Amid Extended Health Hiatus From Show

By @AieshaTweets
 2 days ago

Good for Wendy!

Source: Bravo / Getty

Wendy Williams assured supporters she’s feeling “fabulous” health-wise in new footage showing her leaving a Miami wellness center shared by The Shaderoom.

In the clip published yesterday, 57-year-old Wendy was seen wearing a plush, red Versace robe as she leaned on her driver for support while walking swiftly towards a black car. The weather was sunny and Wendy was in good spirits as the person filming hit her with a list of questions, including a question about her show being “canceled” — which she blatantly ignored.

In recent weeks as she took a health hiatus, “The Wendy Williams Show” has been filming with a rotating roster of guests hosts. Wendy’s lengthy pause from filming sparked chatter over whether or not she’ll be returning to work in the future. Rumors even spread that Wendy has been wheelchair confined and battling dementia but her brother swiftly shut down those claims, confirming he hadn’t seen anything like that after checking in on his sis.

The question-asker in the aforementioned clip wished Williams well, saying, “Everyone does hope you feel better,” to which she replied, “Thank you!” She added;

“Wendy is doing fabulous!” said the host as she entered her awaiting SUV. She then promised fans “much more Wendy stuff” before ending the conversation.

Sicne Wendy said there will be “more Wendy stuff” in the weeks ahead, we guess that means she may be returning to work soon? We shall see!

Linda Roane
1d ago

Evidently she was not in a hospital. Hospital personnel pushes you out in a wheelchair, and help assist you getting into your vehicle. The article said a wellness center, which is totally different from a hospital.

reffahs
2d ago

hospitals don't let you drink or do drugs that's why she left she doesn't want conventional medicine she'd rather self medicate

