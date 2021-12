Ian Anderson has explained why he decided to release the upcoming album The Zealot Gene as a Jethro Tull album, nearly a decade after winding the band down. Since 2012 he’d been releasing new material under his own name. But the new LP, which features longstanding members of his solo band, will appear on Jan. 28 as a Jethro Tull record – the first except for archive material to use it since The Jethro Tull Christmas Album in 2003. He’s the only classic-era member to remain in the lineup.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO