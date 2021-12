Trivium will play two special livestream shows in their Orlando, Florida base, dubbed The Hangar, on successive weekends in December. On December 11, the quartet will play their In Waves album in full, while the event on December 18 is being billed as ‘Deadmen & Dragons’, and is described by bassist Paolo Gregoletto as “a celebration of the last two years — two albums, The Hangar, 'The Metal Tour Of The Year', and, of course, A Light Or A Distant Mirror [the band’s 2020 livestream event].” Pre-show support at both shows comes from Fit For An Autopsy.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO