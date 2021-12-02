ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s top doctor on omicron: ‘We’ll be looking for it’

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YA4zi_0dCCRyMJ00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health held a news conference on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by a number of experts from across the state, including Dr. Steven Gordon, chair of the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease.

What’s the status of the COVID vaccine mandate?

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 8,944 cases, 425 hospitalizations, 42 intensive care unit admissions and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily cases were a spike of more than 3,000 compared to the 21-day average, while hospitalizations and ICU admissions were nearly double the current averages. That upward trend continued on Thursday with 9,131 cases, 366 hospitalizations and 41 ICU admissions.

Vanderhoff said those hospitalized are largely the unvaccinated. He said they are concerned about the high number of those in the hospital with COVID, especially in Northeast Ohio.

“Now is the time to protect yourself,” the state’s top doctor said as he encouraged people to get vaccinated.

LeBron James tweets ‘something is REAL’ fishy after reportedly testing positive for COVID

The news conference comes days as the world adjusts to the emergence of the omicron variant. Vanderhoff said much remains unknown about it at this point, including if it’s more transmissible or more severe.

“If and when it arrives in Ohio, rest assured, we’ll be looking for it,” he said. “We have no indications that our vaccines will fail to provide substantial protection against omicron.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 4

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: nearly 8,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Saturday, Dec. 4, ODH reports a total of 1,725,649 (+7,793) cases, leading to 87,696 (+192) hospitalizations and 10,887 (+19) admissions into the ICU. The state reported 57.74% of the state’s population — 6,749,734 Ohioans — have started […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 9,584 new cases, 260 hospitalizations

Watch previously aired video above for more information about the omicron variant COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon. There have been 1,717,876 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 9,584 new cases reported Friday, along […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth and University Hospitals postpone some surgeries due to COVID surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio’s three major hospital groups made a joint statement Friday regarding a surge in COVID-19. The release from Cleveland Clinic, the MetroHealth System and University Hospitals says health systems are seeing “unprecedented demand for inpatient care.” In some cases, hospitals are nearing capacity, the release states. Due to the increase […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cleveland Clinic#Odh#Covid#Icu#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio Vax-2-School day 4 winners announced: Here’s the list

Watch previously aired video above for more on Ohio’s Vax-2-School program CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another round of 30 winners was announced Thursday afternoon for day four of the daily prizes in Ohio’s Vax-2-School program. And the winners are: Keijuanna (Keikei) Alsup, Centerville  Cory Baczkowski, Akron  October Bradley, Olmsted Township  Audrey Bueter, Grove City  Noah Carl, Dayton  […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio native becomes first openly transgender player to qualify for ‘Tournament of Champions’

(WJW) — A ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant originally from Ohio has become the first openly transgender player to qualify for the show’s ‘Tournament of Champions.’ Amy Schneider, now of Oakland, Ca., grew up in Dayton, according to Dayton Daily News. During Wednesday’s show, she won her 11th straight game with $421,000 total in winnings. “It’s just so […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio Vax-2-School grand prize winners announced

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The grand prize winners for the Vax-2-School program were announced Friday night. The winners are: Audrey Bird, Brecksville Rinoa Chech, Canton Avery Lagory, Cleves Widnelson Miller, Delphos Jacob Peters, Conover Earlier, the final round of 30 winners was announced for day five of the daily prizes in Ohio’s Vax-2-School program. Those winners were: Daniel […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy