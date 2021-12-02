ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Chenoweth Reveals Details About Her Double-Dates With Ariana Grande

By Megan Stinson
 2 days ago

Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande have enjoyed some sweet double-dates together, and the Broadway star is sharing the memories. While joining The Kelly Clarkson Show with Jay Leno subbing in as the guest host, Chenoweth reflected on her brief stunt serving as an advisor to Grande on The Voice , and she opened up more about the friendship between them.

"We've had some dates – well not as a couple, which there's nothing wrong with that – but with other partners, yeah we've had some dates," Chenoweth said on the show. "We like bowling, we like truffle pizza from Craig's here in L.A."

Chenoweth first met Grande back when the pop star was just ten years old. Chenoweth and Grande had been backstage for a performance of Wicked on Broadway, where Chenoweth had been playing Glinda. Since then, the two have remained close, with one another.

Chenoweth made an appearance on The Voice to serve as an advisor for Grande, and the pop singer shared how a tidbit of advice she received from the Broadway alum has stuck with her throughout her career. "I learned everything I know from watching this woman," Grande said during October 18's episode of The Voice . "When we were doing Hairspray Live , you would pitch a joke, or like, a melody change here and there, and ask 'Does this add value?' As a performer, to me, that changed my life entirely."

Chenoweth's advice has found itself within every aspect of Grande's life since then, the singer joking that she'll even ask if her breakfast "adds value."

When it was announced that Grande would be portraying Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film, the singer's self-described " dream role ," Chenoweth was one of the first to support her. "I couldn't be more proud as if it was my own kid," Chenoweth said. "Lots of friends of mine that I love, not lots, a couple of friends of mine that I adore were also being considered for different parts as Glinda and I was thinking about it and literally just gave it up to the universe. Obviously, I had nothing to do with it. Jon Chu picked these wonderful actresses, but I was there to hold her hand through the [audition] process, and when it happened, we cried."

