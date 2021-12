Virginia Tech has made it official and hired 1993 UB History grad Brent Pry as their new head coach. For the last eight seasons Pry has been a coach at Penn State, and for the last six years was the Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach. Although in all those years PSU's SID was never able to get the name of Pry's alma mater correct in any of their publications or online (that's an indication of how downhill the staff at PSU has gone in the last decade!). Pry was a defensive back as a Bull, but suffered a career-ending injury which began his coaching career as an undergraduate assistant coach during the 1992 season. Congrats Brent!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO