Major League Baseball officially locked out its players as the league and its players union failed to come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, leading to the sport's first work stoppage since 1994-95.

MLB seemingly extended that lockout to anyone who wants to consume content on its team websites as well.

There are currently no headshots of players on any of the 30 websites that the league operates. There have also been some stories and content that have disappeared from the sites as well.

An explanation from MLB.com was posted shortly after midnight in which they acknowledged the "content on this site looks a little different than usual" and commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Thursday that the website changes were for legal reasons involving player likeness.

Commissioner Rob Manfred, left and Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark at the World Series. Ron Blum, AP

"Until a new agreement is reached, there will be limitations on the type of content we display," MLB's statement read. "As a result, you will see a lot more content that focuses on the game’s rich history. Once a new agreement is reached, the up-to-the minute news and analysis you have come to expect will continue as usual."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred also had his own statement on the lockout in part saying , "From the beginning, the MLBPA has been unwilling to move from their starting position, compromise, or collaborate on solutions."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB removes player photos and news from website as lockout begins