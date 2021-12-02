ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

13 best women’s cycling jackets and long-sleeve jerseys for keeping warm this winter

By Alice Barraclough
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoUWV_0dCCQd2500

In the depths of winter, thin, pretty summer cycling jerseys and bum-padded shorts just don’t provide enough insulation to make cold-weather cycling comfortable (or enjoyable). Trust us, we’ve been on plenty of cycle rides where we’ve ended up chilled to the bone after stopping for a mid-cycle coffee and realising we weren’t wearing enough layers.

So, this winter, whether you’re attempting to commute by bike whatever the weather, or need something to keep you cosy and warm for sunrise laps around Richmond Park – learn from our mistakes and invest wisely in a cycling jacket, or two.

From packable, protective shells to lightweight windbreakers and fully insulated jackets. The best cycling jacket for you completely depends on the weather conditions – and what you tend to use it for.

A bike commuter probably doesn’t need a body-hugging performance insulator, while most cyclists attempting longer weekend group rides won’t want an anorak style jacket with a flailing hood.

The best cycling jackets are the one’s that keep you warm as you face the harsh winter weather with a smile. After all, there is no such thing as bad weather, only the wrong clothes.

Read more:

How we tested

We tested our selection of cycling jackets and long-sleeve thermal jerseys on crisp, wintry, sunny mornings and bleak afternoons, through sharp, piercing winds and even in rainstorms. We checked each of the jackets’ materials and features – testing zips, pockets, vents, seams, sizing, and style. We aimed to include a range of reputable cycling brands, prices and fits – from the simplest shapes to more performance options that were flattering on different bodies.

The best women’s cycling jackets for winter 2021 are:

  • Best overall – 66ºNorth x Café du Cycliste Landmannalaugar cycling jacket: £225, Cafeducycliste.com
  • Best for serious training – Rapha women’s pro team winter jacket: £180, Rapha.cc
  • Best waterproof – The supreme rain jacket: £450, Pocsports.com
  • Best for commuting – Sweaty Betty â€‹â€‹commuter waterproof cycling jacket: £185, Sweatybetty.com
  • Best breathable waterproof – Universal Colours chroma women’s rain jacket: £200, Universalcolours.com
  • Best windproof – Women’s ascend pro rain jacket: £182, Maap.cc
  • Best thermal – Rich ochre women’s long sleeve winter jersey: £75, Paria.cc
  • Best for early morning sessions – Womens sport jacket II: £170, Lecol.cc
  • Best reflective – Reflect360 women’s performance cycling jacket: £79.99, Provizsports.com
  • Best for layering – Black Sheep Cycling elements thermal womens long sleeve jersey: £124, Sigmasports.com
  • Best durable – Rapha women’s classic winter gore-tex jacket: £270, Rapha.cc
  • Best for added warmth – Women thermal winter jersey: £119.95, Shop.megmeister.com
  • Best for urban riders – Brompton x Protected Species city rider in burnt horizon: £180, Brompton.com

66ºNorth x Café du Cycliste Landmannalaugar cycling jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRiCR_0dCCQd2500

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

As part of a limited-edition, special collaboration, Iceland’s 66°North have teamed up with French cycling brand Café du Cycliste to create the ultimate sleek and soft fleece cycling jacket for winter – and we love it. Designed for the worst weather on earth, this distinctive patterned, thick fleece, made from recycled polyester, and inspired by the harsh – and unique – landscape of the Icelandic nature reserve, Landmannalaugar, promises to keep you riding through the extremes of winter.

With three large “drop” pockets on the back and a small, zipped pocket on the chest, there’s plenty of space for essentials. While the stretchy fabric on the elbow part of the sleeves helps with the range of movement needed for cycling. There’s also reflective detailing for increased visibility in low light conditions and we found it fits true to size.

Buy now £225.00, cafe dy cycliste

Rapha women’s pro team winter jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pa6YG_0dCCQd2500

Best: For serious training

Rating: 9/10

The performance-orientated women’s pro team winter jacket from British cycling brand Rapha is perfect for riders who want to ride hard and fast throughout the colder months without sacrificing speed. Designed to be worn as either the second layer (with just a base layer underneath) or layered up as the third layer (with a base layer and jersey) depending on the temperature, this smart cycling jacket offers the same storage space as a jersey – with three drop-down pockets on the back and a smaller zipped pocket for valuables – while protecting you from the weather.

The first thing we noticed about this jacket when we tried it on was how incredibly soft it felt on the inside – the brushed inner makes it feel especially nice next to skin. We decided to size up in this jacket, as it’s made with a close race fit in mind – this means the arms are slightly baggy, but it still fits snuggly around the waist. Love.

Buy now £180.00, Rapha.cc

The supreme rain jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gz825_0dCCQd2500

Best: Waterproof

Rating: 8/10

Until you physically feel the material of this cycling jacket, you won’t quite understand how lightweight it really is. From Swedish manufacturer, POC, this unisex rain jacket will, unfortunately, make your bank balance weep (sorry), but when â€‹â€‹the heavens open and a downpour begins, there’s no other jacket that compares. As well as being ridiculously lightweight, it also packs into its own little integrated pocket on the collar – and it’s small enough to fit into a jersey pocket so you really can take it anywhere. It’s the rain jacket of rock stars.

Buy now £450.00, pocsports.com

Sweaty Betty ​​commuter waterproof cycling jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMJGP_0dCCQd2500

Best: For commuting

Rating: 7/10

Earlier this year, athleisure behemoth Sweaty Betty launched its first-ever cycling collection, offering a technical, but feminine and flattering, kit for women. The aim? To fill the void created by the “bike boom” of lockdown, of women who wanted cycling gear to reflect the same style and performance as the rest of their workout kit. Because cycling doesn’t have to be dull. And dull this jacket is not. With Bauhaus-inspired geometric print, this fun lightweight women’s cycling jacket has reflective details to keep you dry and seen. With a hood and longer hem at the back to catch the spray from your wheels, it’s ideal for commuting.

Buy now £185.00, Sweatybetty.com

Universal Colours chroma women’s rain jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATL2r_0dCCQd2500

Best: Breathable waterproof

Rating: 7/10

We’ve been huge fans of brand United Colours ever since it launched last year, challenging the status quo and creating modern, chic, progressive cycling clothing. We still live in the stylish Spectrum jersey (£100, Universalcolours.com ).

The lightweight chroma women’s rain jacket – made from waterproof, breathable SympaTex fabric and finished with a durable water relent (DWR) treatment – carefully balances the fine line between breathability and waterproofness, with clever little armpit zips and a mesh vent system on the back to help regulate temperature. This is no sweaty, flappy, boil-in-the-bag rain jacket of years gone past.

The only downside we could find was that the armholes are particularly small, which causes tightness under the armpits and restricts movement ever-so-slightly. Other than that, the reflective detailing ensures good visibility to other road users – especially in gloomy weather, in which it’s designed to excel in.

Buy now £200.00, Universalcolours.com

Women’s ascend pro rain jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZeCaK_0dCCQd2500

Best: Windproof

Rating: 9/10

Similar to the Universal Colours jacket (£200, Universalcolours.com ), MAAP’s ascend pro rain jacket uses a three-layer Sympatex membrane material to provide both breathability and protection against rain. We particularly loved the soft face-fabric of this jacket – the full windproofing keeps the chill off your core, so it’s perfect for wearing when you know the ride is going to involve bad weather and hard miles.

With elasticated cuffs, a â€‹â€‹two-way zip and an easy-to-reach zippable chest pocket, there’s a lot to love about this jacket. We only wish we’d sized up, as the performance nature of MAAP mean its items run a little on the smaller side (which is fine for a jersey, but the added tightness across the chest and under the armpits in a jacket is a little unwelcome). Get the size right, however, and you won’t need – or want – another cycling jacket hanging in your wardrobe.

Buy now £182.00, maap.cc

Rich ochre women’s long sleeve winter jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bx63Z_0dCCQd2500

Best: Thermal

Rating: 9/10

If there’s one winter jersey we reach for time and time again, it’s this one. Perfect when worn with just a base layer – but also ideal for layering up with a gilet or a lightweight jacket, this mid-weight fleece thermal long-sleeve cycling jersey from Paria is ideal for colder weather.

Available in a wine or rich ochre colour, we were slightly worried that on a harder ride your sweat might start to seep through the golden hues – but we needn’t have, as after testing, the jacket remained sweat-patch free. Super soft and warm, with a cosy brushed inner, the stretchy fabric ensures movement is unrestricted, while the silicone grippers in the hem keep it in place throughout your ride. What’s more, the slim fit design is super flattering – and it’s true to size.

Buy now £75.00, Paria.cc

Womens sport jacket II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1Hf1_0dCCQd2500

Best: For early morning sessions

Rating: 8/10

There’s nothing worse – and more dangerous – than blurring into the background on frosty, misty mornings. You want to be seen, and you need to be safe. This bright sky blue jacket from Le Col will help other road users see you, without compromising on style. We particularly love the double duty aspect to this cycling jacket – the bright blue panelling is windproof and showerproof, while the navy side panels, undersleeves and back provide stretchy comfort.

Designed to mould to the body, the soft brushed inner helps retain heat, and the three drop back pockets provide plenty of space for carrying food and extra clothing layers. The design is completed with a reflective back strip that improves visibility on gloomy roads. So stop hitting the snooze button and get your kit on.

Buy now £170.00, Lecol.cc

Reflect360 women’s performance cycling jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMczy_0dCCQd2500

Best: Reflective

Rating: 8/10

Talking of visibility, for those who prefer the glow in the dark look, then Proviz is the brand you need on your radar. You’ll be virtually impossible to miss wearing this Reflect360 women’s performance cycling jacket. It’s not the slimmest cut (especially in comparison to the other go-faster style jackets on this list) or most breathable – and we found it difficult to pack down into a jersey pocket, because of its extra bulk. But its innovative material – made with millions of tiny-but-reflective glass beads that pick up and bounce back the light – will make you glow.

Buy now £79.99, Provizsports.com

Black Sheep Cycling elements thermal womens long sleeve jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3Snq_0dCCQd2500

Best: For layering

Rating: 8/10

For days when a short sleeve jersey and arm warmers just won’t protect you from the elements, but a heavily insulated jacket seems a bit OTT, this elements thermal women’s long-sleeve jersey from Australian Black Sheep Cycling is the ideal in-between.

There’s a range of brilliant bright colours to choose from, we personally love the neon pink. It has a long-sleeve, slim-fit design similar to what you might expect from a summer garment, only with more insulation, extra coverage over the neck and lower back and improved reflectivity for riding in low light conditions. It’s also made from the luxurious Italian Thermodream fabric, is super soft, stretchy and warming, and helps to regulate temperature. We’ll be donning this on drier, milder days when there’s no chance of rain.

Buy now £124.00, Sigmasports.com

Rapha women’s classic winter gore-tex jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPDgU_0dCCQd2500

Best: Durable

Rating: 10/10

Made with Gore-tex Infinium technology – this smart Rapha jacket, featuring the classic white armband strip, is designed for the coldest and harshest of winter temperatures, to be used as part of a layering system. Big enough to fit both a base layer and a mid-weight long-sleeve fleece jersey underneath, the classic winter jacket’s slightly more generous cut makes it a great winter option for wearing over warm layers. Other credentials include; outstanding breathability and durability, long-lasting waterproofing and very low weight. We also liked that the hem of this jacket has adjustable elastic, to keep heat locked in and road spray out. Win, win.

Buy now £270.00, Rapha.cc

Women thermal winter jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anNGg_0dCCQd2500

Best: For added warmth

Rating: 7/10

The brushed inner face fabric of Megmeister’s women’s thermal winter jersey provides the insulation, with the Thermoroubaix fabric and DRW treatment adding protection against cold winds. Cut to fit close to the body, we’d wear this jersey either on its own or layered underneath a shell jacket when the temperature drops below 5C. Offering a sleek, low profile silhouette, we sized up when testing this wine-coloured jersey – and it still fits well, with the stretch panels keeping the fit snug for improved warmth.

Buy now £119.95, Megmeister.com

Brompton x Protected Species city rider in burnt horizon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fd3yg_0dCCQd2500

Best: For urban riders

Rating: 8/10

For those looking for a cycling jacket that can also double up as a walking jacket, or be worn everyday without looking out of place, then look no further. Folding bike company, Brompton, teamed up with women’s outerwear fashion brand, Protected Species, earlier this year to create a range of timeless, versatile and sustainable products, built for the demands of city life. We love the “city rider” jacket in burnt orange – that combines style (hello, asymmetric front zip) with performance (dropped rear hem, reflective elements, high neck and stowable hood). The ideal jacket for women who choose two wheels as their mode of transport.

Buy now £180.00, Brompton.com

The verdict: Women’s cycling jackets

Unfortunately, a decent fully-waterproof winter cycling jacket doesn’t come cheap. But when you are 50km away from home (and nowhere near a station to quickly get a train back) and it starts chucking it down, then the money will soon seem like an investment well spent.

For the absolute coldest of days, we love 66ºNorth x Café du Cycliste limited-edition Landmannalaugar cycling jacket . But if it’s going to rain, we’d want to be wearing either MAAP’s ascend pro rain jacket or Rapha’s classic winter gore-tex jacket . The key is to be comfortable, no matter what the weather throws at you.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on bikes and other cycling kit offers, try the links below:

For more cycling favourites read our best cycling gloves for staying toasty on every ride.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Keep Warm This Winter With the 16 Best Pairs of Thermal Underwear for Men

I hate to break it to you, but it’s that time of the year where you need to start layering up to fight off the cold weather. No, I don’t mean just throwing on an extra jacket and going on about your day. What I’m referring to is, pulling out your best thermal underwear. Thermal underwear (aka long johns) are effective body-warming pants meant to layer under your existing clothing. They are made from different fabrics that offer many advantages like wicking away moisture, preventing ride-ups, and staying in place while moving around. After all, this undergarment is going to be...
APPAREL
countryliving.com

28 Snow Boots That'll Keep Your Feet Toasty Warm This Winter

As the Stark family would say, winter is coming, which means it's time to start thinking about your cold-weather wardrobe. High-quality gloves, scarves, hats, and coats are all essential, but no winter accessory is more important than a good pair of boots. The best women's snow boots tend to be both durable and fashionable, and if you're not sure whether to find great winter boots for women, then this guide should help give you some inspiration. After all, nothing will ruin your day faster than a pair of wet socks, so you definitely want to get snow-proof boots you can trust.
APPAREL
SPY

Athleisure Is the Year’s Trending Christmas Gift For Her — And Nike’s Got It All

‘Tis officially the season to begin shopping for the most perfect gifts for those you love. Each year, finding the best Christmas gifts for men, women, kids, and pets comes along with the hassle of scouring the stores and internet for days, weeks and, sometimes, even months on end. This December, make things a bit simpler by heading to Nike, where you can pick up gifts for virtually everyone on your shopping list. If you’re shopping for your wife, girlfriend, mother, sister, daughter, or bestie and looking for a place to start, we’re here to help. We’ve gathered the best Nike...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cycling Jersey#Jackets#Down Jacket#Cold Winter#Gps
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Way to Stay Cozy at Home? Get a Pair of Crocs

A new music doc is streaming on your TV, cookies are warming up in the oven, and snow’s falling outside — yet somehow, your feet are still freezing cold. Even if you keep turning up the thermostat this month, there’s an easier way to make sure you’re cozy this winter: Slip into a pair of Crocs. The company has produced its classically comfortable and functional shoes since 2002, and nearly two decades later, Crocs are seemingly on everyone’s feet (and in over 90 countries). The Classic Clog slide-on style is a popular footwear staple, especially for running errands, camping and wearing...
APPAREL
Robb Report

How to Wear Corduroy, the Cold-Weather Staple That’s Never Looked More Stylish

The earliest iterations of corduroy can be traced back to ancient Egypt, making it one of the oldest fabrics in the history of garb. As such, the distinctly ribbed textile has lived many lives—a luxurious insulator for medieval nobles, a hardy uniform for 19th-century factory workers, a fixture in the wardrobes of ‘60s preppies and ‘70s rockers. This fall, corduroy is once again at the fore of men’s fashion but, this time around, it’s ditching those connotations and proving its range. This season sees corduroy applied to much more than the expected 5-pocket pants and sack suits, offering countless ways to enjoy...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

10 Great Wool Blankets to Keep You Warm This Winter

Let’s not mince words — wool is the king of cold-weather textiles. The product of shearing an animal, cleaning the coat, carding it into slivers and spinning it into yarn, wool is simple enough. But wool is high-tech, too: the cuticle of wool fiber is hydrophobic, meaning it dispels water quickly, and because those same fibers aren’t straight, you end up with air pockets that trap heat. Wool even wicks moisture and prevents the kind of bacteria build-up that usually leads to odors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Sports
womenfitness.net

Zensah Women’s Running Jacket

Simply the best women’s running jacket. Each running jacket for women features a unique colored neon zipper and back pocket zipper with 6 different color combinations available. Whether using this athletic jacket as a general fitness jacket or just as a workout jacket, the innovative Zensah fabric makes it perfect all occasions. Designed to be lightweight and form fitting, each running jacket is seamless, meaning no annoying seams to cause irritation. Try the best women’s running jacket.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

PUMA Women’s Luxtg Jacquard Jacket

Archive no.1 Rubber Print; exception: foil print (cw. 23); PUMA graphic rubber print on sleeves; PUMA graphic woven badge on the back; stand up collar; full zip closure; side pockets for storage solutions; elastic cuffs; hidden drawcord at hem; relaxed fit;
APPAREL
purewow.com

The Best Women’s Snow Pants to Keep You Warm and Dry No Matter How Many Inches (or Feet) Have Fallen

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—snow season. And this year, rather than pile on layer after layer of fleece-lined leggings, we’re picking up the best women’s snow pants money can buy to ensure our legs stay warm and dry all winter long. Whether you’re looking for something to make shoveling the driveway feel less draining or need a style that can handle daily slalom runs, these nine pairs have got you covered. Literally. Here are our recommendations for the best snow pants on the internet.
APPAREL
matadornetwork.com

This winter capsule wardrobe will keep you warm and city-sleek

With snow-covered buildings and festively decorated streets, wintertime in the city can be a wonderland. That said, if you’re anything like us, you might be trudging past skyscrapers or to the theater dressed like a marshmallow in the cold — sporting layers on puffy layers on more layers. Although we cannot deny the beauty of a snow-adorned city, you may not necessarily want to go holiday shopping so much winter clothing that you can not lift your arms. That is why Matador Network has compiled our winter capsule wardrobe of classic outfits that will keep you warm and looking city-slick this winter.
APPAREL
moneysavingmom.com

Reebok Men’s 1/4 Zip Long Sleeve Shirt only $9.99 shipped (Reg. $60!)

Wow! Score this Reebok Men’s 1/4 Zip Long Sleeve Shirt for under $10 shipped!. Proozy has this Reebok Men’s 1/4 Zip Long Sleeve Shirt for just $9.99 shipped when you use the promo code MSM121PM-999-FS at checkout!. This is regularly $60 and is a great deal on this brand. Choose...
SHOPPING
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The best Black Friday coat sales that will keep you warm all winter, from puffers and trenches to cosy teddy coats

While some people mourn the end of summer, I cannot wait for winter to roll around for one reason: it’s coat season. With so many different coat styles available at the moment, there’s plenty of choice for you to find a knockout design - or two - to elevate your autumn / winter wardrobe. And if you act quick, you can make the most of the Black Friday coat sales, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
womenfitness.net

Women’s Long Sleeve Running Tops Moisture Wicking Athletic Workout

This running shirt is super soft, lightweight 4-way stretch fabric that allows your body to breath while still being light enough to layer up. This long sleeve athletic pullover can helps you to keep moisture away from your body, keeping you dry, light and comfortable at all times.
FITNESS
MotorBiscuit

Can Tire Socks Replace Winter Tires?

The winter season is rapidly approaching, with temperatures dropping and snowfall imminent. If you haven’t already, now’s the time to buy your snow tires. Though, for anyone who doesn’t feel they need a full winter tire, there may be a solution. Tire socks, which wrap around your wheels, can add traction in the snow without subtracting money from your wallet.
APPAREL
Photofocus

Cold weather essentials: gear that keeps you warm in the winter

Winter offers beautiful opportunities for photography like snow-covered landscapes, and even the Northern Lights. But of course, it’s also cold. Here’s some cold weather gear that will keep you warm. Feet. I feel like if I can keep my feet warm, I’ve won half the battle. I love merino wool...
ENVIRONMENT
ksl.com

Winter Dresses: These 5 outfits will keep you warm in style

Come December, we need a few winter dresses. We love a good dress, but in the winter, we also love our layers. You can still have the feminine silhouette and stay warm at the same time! These outfit ideas won’t have you hiding your stylish outfit underneath a parka. Reachel...
APPAREL
WKRG

Best red puff-sleeve dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Puff sleeves were reintroduced to fashion in 2018 and have been increasing in popularity since. From the streets to the runways, everyone is rocking the puff-sleeve look. Exlura’s Womens Square Neck Dress combines the vibrant color with dramatic sleeves to make a casual above-the-knee dress. This outfit is a classic you can enhance with any necklace or headpiece.
APPAREL
TheDailyBeast

This Is the Best Jacket I Own by a Long Shot

Scouting Report: Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Trucker Jacket comes pre-broken-in, but with each movement, you can feel your mark being made on the jacket. It only gets better and better with each wear. With summer gone, it’s time to get back into jackets, which is my favorite time of the...
APPAREL
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy