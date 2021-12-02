ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

9 spots for the most decadent hot chocolate in Birmingham

By Madison Croxson
Bham Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing cozier than a creamy, rich mug of hot chocolate on a cold day. Luckily for us, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to hot chocolate in Birmingham. Read on for all of the delicious details, including some specialty options to sip on this season. 1. More...

bhamnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AL.com

People are lining up for this Alabama food truck

Phillip Powell loads ears of fresh corn into the propane-fueled roaster that’s parked behind his Aww Shucks food trailer. “This right here is the magic part of the whole operation,” Powell says. “It’s like a man and a barbecue pit. The barbecue pit does all of the flavoring for the meat. This does all of the flavoring for my corn. It’s all in the roasting process.”
My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Restaurants
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Birmingham, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Birmingham, AL
Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Hot Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Chocolates#Food Drink#Big Spoon Creamery#Al 35203#Bham Now 3#Filter#Beehive Baking Co#Al 35205 4#Ohenry
Only In Georgia

The Largest Restaurant In Georgia Can Accommodate 800 Diners And An Unforgettable Menu

While we’ve already written about the smallest restaurant in Georgia, have you taken time to think about the largest? It might not be what you’d expect. In fact, the largest restaurant in Georgia, which can accommodate up to 800 diners, is none other than the fan-favorite restaurant chain and iconic Atlanta hotspot – The Varsity. Did you know that this fast-food haven was so darn big?!
Only In Pennsylvania

The Timeless Pennsylvania Restaurant Everyone Needs To Visit At Least Once

Dining out consistently offers unique experiences. After all, we can journey back to the 1960s at a classic diner; kick back and relax at a popular bar and grill; or dress to the nines at a beloved fine dining restaurant. Some restaurants provide a timeless experience, where you know that you’ll receive the same delicious […] The post The Timeless Pennsylvania Restaurant Everyone Needs To Visit At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Georgia

6 Georgia Restaurants That Are So Much More Than Amazing Places To Eat

There are certain places in Georgia where you can sit down for a meal, but really it’s so much more than that. Whether it’s a uniquely decorated atmosphere or a fun and funky ambiance, we love restaurants in Georgia that offer up more than just good eats. Here are a few of our favorites, where […] The post 6 Georgia Restaurants That Are So Much More Than Amazing Places To Eat appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Alabama chef John Hall bids goodbye to Birmingham, moves west

An award-winning Alabama chef has headed west. John Hall, the proprietor and executive chef of the popular pizzeria Post Office Pies, announced his relocation to Portland, Ore. In a detailed post Wednesday on his Instagram account, the Birmingham native expressed heartfelt thanks for years of support before announcing his move to the Pacific Northwest to place a greater focus on family:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wbrc.com

Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Owners of Magnolia Café in Birmingham announced that the restaurant will be closing permanently. In a letter to customers, owners said the restaurant has faced challenged during the pandemic, and with the many businesses and offices closed, their catering orders have decreased. The owners have also said that their landlords are not renewing their lease, and want to increase rent 42%.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy