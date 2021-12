We are using the month of December to celebrate local organizations worthy of your donations. Find out more on the MilMag Facebook livestream on Dec. 1 at noon. Corinne Doblar spent the summer before her senior year of high school wading the banks of the Mukwonago River, pulling invasive plants like yellow sweet clover out of the dirt. As an intern with The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin (TNC), she was learning about the watershed, while also working to keep it pristine.

