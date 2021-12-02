ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Is Virgin Media down? How to know if the internet has stopped working – or if it’s just you

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Bpc1_0dCCPDF600

The last couple of years have shown just how much we rely on the internet : to connect us to friends when we can’t see them, to work when it’s not safe or convenient to be in the office, to watch sport when we can’t go out, to keep up with goings-on when we can’t be there.

But that just means that those times when the internet is not working are all the more difficult. While internet companies have largely dealt with the change in habits from the lockdown and other developments in recent years, they do occasionally experience issues – and they can be stressful and confusing without the right information.

Thankfully, it is relatively easy to find out whether any internet problems are really with your internet provider – or just you, the websites that you’re trying to access.

If you’re with Virgin Media , then there are a range of ways – both those offered by the company as well as by others – to find out what is going on with your connection.

If the internet stops working, the first thing to do is to check with another device, if you have one to hand. If that isn’t working either, it confirms there’s something wrong with the connection, rather than just that specific computer or phone’s connection.

After that, it can be helpful to restart the router: just turn it off and on again at the power. While it’s an annoying thing to say, it can also solve many internet problems, by resetting the connection and getting things working again.

If that doesn’t work, there probably is something up with Virgin Media rather than your internet. The best way to find out about that is to navigate to the company’s “service status” page .

There, you can log in and test out your connection and your equipment. You can also follow instructions to get help with any equipment that isn’t working, if there’s a failure rather than a temporary issue.

(If you don’t want to log in, then you can use its area checker to put in your postcode and see if there are any local problems.)

It can also be worth checking Virgin Media’s official Twitter account , which is usually quick to respond to any questions about service problems or any other issues.

Of course, those pages might not always be updated straight away. If you want something quicker, you could try Virgin Media’s Down Detector page , which will let you know if there are any issues ongoing.

That page does work by looking at user reports and social media posts, though, and so might be triggered wrongly and can’t always be relied on. However, if the number looks high and the chart looks red, it does suggest there’s probably a widespread problem.

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Two billion Chrome users warned to update browser over new threats

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Google is warning two billion Chrome users to update the browser after discovering 25 new threats in just the past two weeks. Seven of the 25 vulnerabilities in Chrome 96 are labeled "high level" threats, according to a blog post published on Monday. Windows, macOS and Linux...
INTERNET
iheart.com

How to Delete Your Google Search History Forever

Some things are just way too embarrassing to ask a real person, so we ask Google instead. To make sure that not a soul sees your most recent Google searches (whatever they may be, we won’t judge), there’s an easy way to delete them after!. Google actually released the “quick-delete”...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Media#Internet Provider
Pleated-Jeans.com

You Know, You Don’t HAVE To Share Every Thought You Have On The Internet (18 Posts)

The internet has given us some amazing things, but it also gave us social media. It was a brilliant idea, in theory, but now every other post is something to cringe at. For some reason, people feel the need to share EVERY thought they have online. I like to sit back and laugh…sometimes. It’s not always funny, though. Sometimes it’s pretty cringeworthy.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
azbigmedia.com

How PR and social media work together

The way people stay informed about the world around them has changed dramatically over the last two decades — and it’s all thanks to social media. Gone are the days when your biggest online worry is your MySpace Top 8 or your AIM away status. Now, social media provides a consistent feed of entertainment, opinions and news. It’s the biggest lens with which we view the world.
INTERNET
techxplore.com

We know better than to allow Facebook to control the metaverse

In the midst of the scandals of the Facebook papers, Facebook rebranded the company as Meta. The new name was designed to reflect a focus beyond the Facebook social network platform, and into the metaverse—the extension of the internet into three-dimensional virtual reality (VR) spaces. However, given Facebook's handling—or mishandling—of...
INTERNET
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
Light Stalking

Instagram Apparently Prompting Users to Create Multiple Accounts

Facebook has had a big year. It changed the company name to Meta. It endured multiple scandals. And its darling division, Instagram, went largely unscathed until just recently. Now it looks like some more stuff is cropping up in the Insta camp as The Wall Street Journal reports the platform is actively pushing users to create multiple accounts. Of course, as anyone who knows anything about social media will tell you, the more usernames, the better, and it looks like Instagram has taken that to heart.
INTERNET
Android Headlines

How To Get 1,000 People On A Telegram Video Call

Telegram is one of the most popular instant messaging services out there. Through this app, you can also make voice calls, video calls, create chat groups, and so on. A couple of months ago, Telegram issued an app update that enabled you to get 1,000 people in a single call. Does that sound insane? Well, yes, it does, and probably nobody will do it. Still, we’ll show you how to get 1,000 people on a Telegram call, if that’s something you want to do.
INTERNET
Android Headlines

How To Stop People From Adding You To WhatsApp Groups

If you’re using WhatsApp, and you haven’t tinkered with Settings all that much, chances are you’ve ended up in an unwanted group at some point. If you haven’t, you’re bound to at some point. By default, pretty much anyone can add you to a WhatsApp group. Needless to say, that can be quite annoying, especially if you have a public WhatsApp handle, or something of the sort. In this article, we’ll show you how to stop random people from adding you to WhatsApp Groups.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

NatWest down: Internet banking app not working, customers complain

NatWest’s internet banking has stopped working, according to its customers.Users instead saw an error page that told them “something went wrong” and that there had been “some kind of error”.The bank said on Twitter that it was looking into reports that users were not able to get into their accounts.It also asked customers to try logging out and in again to try and make the app work again.
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook and Instagram down for thousands of users two months after major outage

Facebook users have reported outages on the site just two months after the platform crashed, costing the company millions. Some Facebook users have had issues accessing the site since 12.30pm this afternoon. There have been over 2,000 reports of Facebook outages, according to Down Detector. Many have taken to Twitter to report the issues showing error messages on the site which read “sorry, something went wrong.” The error message adds: “We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”One user tweeted: “#Facebook is down. Now I'm forced to do actual work.”Another added: “Facebook is down what are...
INTERNET
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy