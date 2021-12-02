ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bereaved mother has ‘no confidence’ in health board over infections – Sarwar

By Neil Pooran
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hIgJc_0dCCP2cM00

The bereaved mother of a baby who died from an infection at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) has “no confidence” in the leadership of the health board, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader raised the case of another patient who died following an infection at the Glasgow hospital, saying he had spoken to the mother of a six-month-old who contracted an infection called Serratia.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, he repeated his call for Nicola Sturgeon to sack the board of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

However the First Minister said any suggestion the QEUH is unsafe is not borne out by the evidence, accusing Labour of undermining confidence in the hospital.

She said inquiries into the hospital are ongoing and removing the board during the pandemic would not be responsible.

Mr Sarwar said hospital infections should trigger a “red warning” to ministers, but patients are still becoming infected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WG5p_0dCCP2cM00

He said he had heard from a mother who lost her baby in recent weeks. The infant had been in the intensive care unit of the children’s hospital at the QEUH campus.

Listed as a cause of death was Serratia, he said, a bacterial infection linked to water and the hospital environment.

Mr Sarwar said: “That mother asked me to raise this case today.

“In her words: ‘I have no confidence in this health board, I have no confidence action will be taken, it is inevitable it will happen again and other patients will be affected.’

“Another child’s death. Another grieving family. What’s it going to take before action is taken?”

The First Minister said the “red warning” system is used for potential infection outbreaks.

She said it will never be possible to prevent every infection in hospitals among patients with compromised immune systems.

A number of reviews are being carried out, she said, and a series of recommendations about the fabric of the building have been acted upon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BbqhE_0dCCP2cM00

Ms Sturgeon said she rejects any suggestion the QEUH is an “unsafe hospital”, saying it contains 11% of all adult acute hospital beds in Scotland but is responsible for only 7% of infection notifications.

The First Minister said: “Every case of infection is serious. The Queen Elizabeth – actually when we look at all of the evidence here – has a lower incidence of infection than many other hospitals.”

She said Labour had published photographs of mould at the hospital without making clear they were from two and four years ago and had been rectified.

Ms Sturgeon said: “That’s what Anas Sarwar did yesterday. I think that is crossing the line from raising legitimate issues to trying to undermine confidence in a hospital and in hard-working clinicians.”

On Wednesday, Labour’s call for the health board to be sacked was rejected by the Government during a debate at Holyrood.

Mr Sarwar also held a press conference with the widow of Andrew Slorance and the mother of Milly Main – two patients who died after being infected at the hospital.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NHS staff in Scotland to use transparent face masks

NHS staff in Scotland will begin to use new transparent face masks this month to help with lip reading.The masks have been approved for use in health and social care settings and are designed to help patients with communication needs.They were made by Dumfriesshire-based PPE supplier Alpha Solway.Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Although face masks are essential to reduce the spread of coronavirus, it can cause difficulties for people who rely on lip reading, or have other communication needs.“Patients and staff have rightly been calling for an alternative to the usual surgical face masks in clinical settings, so I am...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Nine Scottish Omicron cases linked to single private event

Scotland’s First Minister warned that “many more” cases of the new coronavirus variant may emerge. All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Scotland can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said, as she warned of the possibility of “many more” people being infected.
WORLD
The Independent

Number of Omicron variant cases in Scotland rises to nine

Three new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland bringing the total to nine.Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said there are now five cases in the Lanarkshire area and four in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, up from the six across the two areas announced on Monday.The health secretary said the vaccination booster programme will be accelerated but that workforce issues will be the “biggest constraining factor”.Booster vaccinations are being extended to all those aged 18 and over in Scotland in line with the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommendation, with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Queen Elizabeth
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Omicron cases linked to Steps concert in Glasgow

The number of Omicron Covid cases in Scotland has risen to 29 on Thursday - up from 13 the day before. A concert by the pop band Steps at Glasgow's Hydro venue on 22 November has been linked to six of the cases. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said cases...
WORLD
The Independent

Further Omicron variant of coronavirus cases bring Scotland’s total to 13

A further three cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus bring the total in Scotland to 13.At present there is no direct link to the first nine cases, which were identified earlier in the week and connected to an event on November 20, the Scottish Government has said.Authorities have said the 13 cases are divided with seven in NHS Lanarkshire and six in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC).All close contacts of suspected Omicron cases will be advised to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.A Scottish Government spokesman said: “This is an evolving situation and contact tracing...
WORLD
BBC

Lancashire GP staff quitting over abuse, health board told

GP staff are facing ongoing abuse from patients causing some to quit their jobs, a health board has heard. Dr Lindsey Dickinson told the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care System board that staff's wellbeing was a "significant concern". She warned "things are going to get worse" as demand grows...
HEALTH
BBC

Anas Sarwar: 'Patients are dying now' at Glasgow hospital

Deaths from infection are continuing at Glasgow's flagship hospital, the leader of Scottish Labour has claimed. Anas Sarwar said he had been contacted about the deaths of two children at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by clinicians who were afraid to speak out publicly. At first minister's questions, Mr Sarwar...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Health Systems#Bacterial Infection#Qeuh#Scottish#Labour#Serratia#Nhs Greater Glasgow
Medscape News

FM Told to ‘Back or Sack’ Health Board Bosses Over Hospital Infection Scandal

Calls for health board bosses to be sacked over the deadly infection scandal at Glasgow’s flagship hospital will be debated at Holyrood this week. Scottish Labour will lead a debate on Wednesday to renew calls for senior management of the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) health board to be sacked as a result of the infection scandal at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Omicron cases in Scotland up to 29 as Steps gig linked to new variant outbreak

Scotland’s First Minister said the variant is spreading in the community and cases may rise ‘significantly’. Omicron cases in Scotland have jumped by 16 in the past 24 hours to 29, with a Steps concert among the sources. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned they may rise “significantly” in the coming...
WORLD
The Independent

Medical staff being used as ‘human shield’ by Glasgow health board – Sarwar

Doctors and nurses at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) are being used as a “human shield” to protect Glasgow’s health board over the infection scandal, Anas Sarwar has said.Bereaved families of patients who died after being infected at the hospital also warned that tragedies would continue unless the leadership of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) is replaced.Scottish Labour is calling for the senior management of NHSGGC to be sacked, accusing it of a “culture of secrecy, of cover-ups and denials” in connection with the infections.Whistle-blowing health workers revealed that water-borne bacteria infected an estimated 84 children at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Grieving families want 'action' over Glasgow health board

Two women grieving loved ones who died after contracting infections at a Glasgow hospital have called for the health board's bosses to be replaced. Louise Slorance's husband Andrew and Kimberly Darroch's 10-year-old daughter Milly Main both fell ill while being treated at the hospital for cancer. They said changes needed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

NHS may never recover to pre-Covid days, senior medic warns

The NHS may never be restored to pre-Covid levels of care, a leading doctor has warned.Dr Andrew Buist, of the British Medical Association (BMA) in Scotland warned it is going to take “many years” for the health service to recover from the impact of the pandemic – adding he is “not convinced we will ever get back to where we were”.His said Scotland’s hospitals “cannot hope to function” if the system for providing care in the community fails under the “immense” pressure resulting from the Covid pandemic.Dr Buist, chair of the BMA Scottish GP committee, added that he fears...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Routine hospital care will be hit if NHS to meet booster deadline, health chiefs warn

Senior NHS leaders have warned the only way to hit the government’s booster vaccine deadline will be to reduce or cancel routine care, as they await direction on how to roll out the plan. Speaking with The Independent, several NHS leaders have said it is inevitable that ramping up Covid-19 vaccination services to meet the government’s January deadline will draw healthcare staff away from non-urgent treatment.Plans to invite all adults for a Covid-19 booster jab by the end of January were announced on Monday, however healthcare providers have yet to be told how the NHS is expected to ramp up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Sturgeon questioned over vaccine booster 'glitches'

Some people over 40 have being turned away for Covid vaccine boosters but Nicola Sturgeon says this is down to "glitches in the system" and people should rebook an appointment. Infections at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow are brought up again with concerns raised over another child death...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Domestic supply of PPE for NHS now at 88%, MSPs told

Some 88% of Scotland’s PPE for the NHS is now produced domestically, MSPs have been told.Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee heard items made in Scotland are also being exported to Europe.The committee heard evidence from leaders in NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) on Thursday morning.Chief executive Mary Morgan said the last two years had “undoubtedly been the most challenging in the history of NSS”.She said: “During the pandemic, we protected frontline workers by sourcing and supplying more than one billion items of PPE to health and social care, and established a virtual portal to help process inquiries during periods of significant...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Sturgeon urges vaccine uptake as she gets booster jag

Scotland has recorded 14 Covid-linked deaths in 24 hours and one new Omicron case, taking the total to 30. Scotland’s First Minister urged people to get vaccinated as she got her Covid-19 booster vaccine but said she cannot guarantee the programme will be free of “glitches” such as people being turned away from appointments.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

New Covid rules threat to GP appointments in Scotland

New guidance for patients with respiratory symptoms will reduce the number of people who can be seen face-to-face by GPs, doctors have warned. Plans to screen every patient into respiratory or non-respiratory pathways at GP surgeries are to come into force from 13 December. But BMA Scotland has warned the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Former health secretary backs plans to legalise assisted suicide

Former Scotland health secretary Jeane Freeman has backed proposed legislation to allow assisted suicide.Ms Freeman, who stood down as an MSP at the Holyrood election in May, said it is something she would want herself, if necessary.Holyrood is currently consulting on a proposal by Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur for an Assisted Dying Bill I don't believe this legislation undermines the need for good palliative care but nor do I think good palliative care removes the need for this legislationJeane FreemanMs Freeman told the Sunday Times: “The bottom line for me is I would want that for myself and for...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy