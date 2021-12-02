The Daily Money: Burger King cutting menu items that slow down drive-thru lanes

Hello, Daily Money readers. Jayme Deerwester at it again. Happy Friday Eve, AKA Thursday.

If you've ever found yourself sitting in a fast food drive-thru lane wrapped around the restaurant, wondering what was holding everything up, Burger King feels you – and is fixing to do something about it .

José Cil, CEO of BK's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, says it will cut more complicated menu items that tend to slow down the line. A study earlier this year found that drive-thru wait times had risen an average of early 30 seconds to 6 minutes, 22 seconds.

Here's the rub: BK hasn't yet said which items are getting the heave-ho. But the Original Chicken Sandwich had better not be on the list. If you ask them to cut it in half, it's the perfect, non-messy sandwich for eating on holiday road trips – especially if you refuse to give up on driving a stick. BTW, the restaurant chain's also got a 37-cent Whopper deal going on this weekend .

MAKE IT STOP: Debt collectors and robocallers are kind of like the T-1000 from "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" – always, evolving, looking for new ways to hound us. This week, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau gave debt-collection agencies the go-ahead to pursue their targets on social media . Meanwhile, robocallers – all too aware that we tend to decline their calls and send them straight to voicemail – are now sending themselves straight to voicemail .

And now it's time for ...

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY: Tiny homes aren't just for hipsters anymore. Cities like Denver, Oakland and Seattle are utilizing them as transitional housing for the homeless , providing a temporary fix to a long-standing problem. “I can honestly say that staying in this tiny home community has literally saved my life,” says Steve LeBerth, a veteran and recovering addict, who believes that his time in a Seattle village has finally given him the stability he's sought for years.

Other stories you won't want to miss:

1. Stopping smash-and-grabs. How U.S. retailers are guarding against organized shoplifting gangs .

2. Federal mask mandates extended. Be prepared to mask up on planes through mid-March.

3. Savings bonds: unsexy but safe. This U.S. savings bond earns 7% with inflation protection, yet gets ignored.

4, Capital One ends overdraft fees . It's one of the largest financial institutions to shy away from the long-hated practice.

5. Looking for holiday decorations near you? There's a 'Cheer Map' for that by Nextdoor.

MOOD MUSIC: If you're a Dave Grohl fan, you owe it to yourself to check out the 2021 edition of his Hanukkah Sessions , featuring eight days of covers of songs by Jewish artists. This year's batch includes Van Halen's "Jump," Barry Manilow's "Copacabana," the Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop" and ... a speed-metal rendition of Lisa Loeb's "Stay," complete with the Foo Fighters frontman in a baby-doll dress, cat-eye gasses and a choker necklace.

