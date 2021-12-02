ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Daily Money: Burger King cutting menu items that slow down drive-thru lanes

By Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Hello, Daily Money readers. Jayme Deerwester at it again. Happy Friday Eve, AKA Thursday.

If you've ever found yourself sitting in a fast food drive-thru lane wrapped around the restaurant, wondering what was holding everything up, Burger King feels you – and is fixing to do something about it .

José Cil, CEO of BK's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, says it will cut more complicated menu items that tend to slow down the line. A study earlier this year found that drive-thru wait times had risen an average of early 30 seconds to 6 minutes, 22 seconds.

Here's the rub: BK hasn't yet said which items are getting the heave-ho. But the Original Chicken Sandwich had better not be on the list. If you ask them to cut it in half, it's the perfect, non-messy sandwich for eating on holiday road trips – especially if you refuse to give up on driving a stick. BTW, the restaurant chain's also got a 37-cent Whopper deal going on this weekend .

MAKE IT STOP: Debt collectors and robocallers are kind of like the T-1000 from "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" – always, evolving, looking for new ways to hound us.  This week, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau gave debt-collection agencies the go-ahead to pursue their targets on social media . Meanwhile, robocallers – all too aware that we tend to decline their calls and send them straight to voicemail – are now sending themselves straight to voicemail .

And now it's time for ...

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY: Tiny homes aren't just for hipsters anymore. Cities like Denver, Oakland and Seattle are utilizing them as transitional housing for the homeless , providing a temporary fix to a long-standing problem. “I can honestly say that staying in this tiny home community has literally saved my life,” says Steve LeBerth, a veteran and recovering addict, who believes that his time in a Seattle village has finally given him the stability he's sought for years.

Other stories you won't want to miss:

1.  Stopping smash-and-grabs. How U.S. retailers are guarding against organized shoplifting gangs .

2. Federal mask mandates extended. Be prepared to mask up on planes through mid-March.

3. Savings bonds: unsexy but safe. This U.S. savings bond earns 7% with inflation protection, yet gets ignored.

4, Capital One ends overdraft fees . It's one of the largest financial institutions to shy away from the long-hated practice.

5. Looking for holiday decorations near you? There's a 'Cheer Map' for that by Nextdoor.

Are you receiving us? Not a Daily Money subscriber yet? Fix that with one click.

MOOD MUSIC: If you're a Dave Grohl fan, you owe it to yourself to check out the 2021 edition of his Hanukkah Sessions , featuring eight days of covers of songs by Jewish artists. This year's batch includes Van Halen's "Jump," Barry Manilow's "Copacabana," the Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop" and ... a speed-metal rendition of Lisa Loeb's "Stay," complete with the Foo Fighters frontman in a baby-doll dress, cat-eye gasses and a choker necklace.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Burger King cutting menu items that slow down drive-thru lanes

Comments / 10

Related
EatThis

This Beloved Burger Chain Is Opening Its First Drive-Thru Next Week

From perfecting their namesake shakes to concocting a mouthwatering plant-based option way before it was widely popular, Shake Shack seems to be a sleek, timeless power player in the fast-food space. And next week, the chain is about to unveil yet another innovation that's sure to skyrocket its already strong popularity among customers: its first-ever drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
FMX 94.5

Video: Customer Catches McDonald’s Employees Doing The McNasty

Customers in a McDonald's drive-thru line allegedly discovered a few employees getting hot and sexy in the back instead of cooking up McChickens after waiting for 20 minutes for food in line. The restaurant was apparently closed down just so that they could McFinish. Somebody was lovin' it that night, but I'm afraid it was not the customers.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Lisa Loeb
Person
Dave Grohl
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Fried Chicken Sandwiches Today

The holiday season is just around the corner, and there are several "food holidays" along the way. Tuesday, November 9, for example, is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, and Burger King is celebrating by treating customers like royalty with free food. Burger King customers can snag a free Ch'King Chicken...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Drive Thru#Fast Food#Shoplifting#Food Drink#Daily Money#Bk
Thrillist

Subway Announces 2 New Sandwiches and a Free 6-Inch Deal

The holidays are just around the corner, and Subway is giving fans some early gifts. The sandwich purveyor rolled out two new sandwich options: the Chicken and Bacon Ranch and Baja Chicken and Bacon. It's also rolling out a freebie deal that you're going to want to take advantage of.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Burger King Bringing Back Beloved Menu Item After Seven Years

One of the most popular items in Burger King history is finally returning to the menu after seven long years away. The Original Chicken Sandwich hasn't gone anywhere, and Burger King recently entered the fried chicken sandwich race with the Ch'King. But now the best chicken sandwich in the fast food restaurant's arsenal is back in the lineup. This past week, Burger King reintroduced the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's New Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food for 12 Straight Days

McDonald's continues to flex its connections with the latest in its lineup for Famous Orders collaborations where it brings in celebrities to create an offer it hopes will bring you to the drive-thru. Previous packages have been curated by familiar names like Saweetie and Travis Scott. If you thought Mariah...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Just Made A Major Announcement For Holiday--Customers Are Furious!

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend because of how Christmas falls this year–and customers are not happy about it! In case you missed it, Christmas is on a Saturday this year, and since the Christian chicken chain is typically closed on both Christmas day and *all* Sundays, diners will have to wait until Monday, December 27th for the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 locations to reopen. That’s a long time to wait for a chicken sandwich or nuggets!
RESTAURANTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

309K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy