ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nintendo Aim to Have More Women in Managerial Roles for Diversity

nichegamer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo have announced their diversity goals to have more women in managerial positions at Nintendo offices around the world. As stated in Nintendo‘s Corporate Governance Report for investors, discussing how they intend to achieve their values of maximizing long-term continuous corporate value. One of these...

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
Person
Doug Bowser
Lumia UK

Inside Microsoft’s quest to build some of the most accessible workplaces in India

After months of working from home, Jeevan B. Manoj can’t wait for an opportunity to get back into the office. Of course, he’ll be happy to see and interact with his colleagues again. But what he’s most looking forward to is experiencing an innovative range of new features that make Microsoft’s two campuses in Bengaluru some of the world’s most accessible workplaces.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

PubMatic Executive Peter Barry Promoted to Global Role of VP Addressability

Barry to relocate to New York to lead PubMatic’s audience data business. PubMatic, a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced it has appointed Regional Director, Australia and New Zealand, Peter Barry to a global role, naming him VP of Addressability. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
BUSINESS
cogconnected.com

Nintendo Pushes for Transparency and Diversity in Own Workforce

Nintendo Discusses Policy Changes in Its Corporate Governance Report. People have known that there are problems in the gaming industry, and how it treats its workforce. Seeing the Blizzard situation is only highlighting how bad it can be for those in the industry. Thankfully, Nintendo seems to be stepping up and doing more than just offering promises and words to the public.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Of America#Diversity#Activision Blizzard
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sounding Board's Hyper-growth Accelerates $30M Series B Funding for Leadership Coaching Pioneer

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sounding Board, Inc, the first customizable leadership coaching platform that combines technology and coaching to drive measurable business impact, announced the close of its $30m Series B funding. This announcement comes just months after closing an oversubscribed Series A earlier this year. New lead investor, JAZZ Venture Partners, is joined by Sounding Board's existing investors Canaan, Bloomberg Beta and Correlation Partners. The female-founded company also added investors Gaingels, Engage.vc, and an all-star panel of women business leaders passionate about the impact of coaching including Deb Liu (CEO of Ancestry.com), Yvonne Chen (former VP Marketing of Udemy), Sukhinder Singh Cassidy (Founder of theBoardlist), and Tammy Aguillon (Area VP @ DocuSign), underscoring Sounding Board's commitment to diverse leaders and voices.
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

Nintendo updates company policy, will work toward increasing diversity

Within Nintendo’s newly updated corporate governance report, which details the company’s overall stance and structure for procedures, board composition, and general company practices and performance, the company has detailed how it will work to improve internal diversity. Specifically, Nintendo noted that although the company does not have specific “targets” to...
BUSINESS
nichegamer.com

Editorial: Is Bobby Kotick Leaving Blizzard?

With the ongoing sexual harassment and abuse allegations scandal at Activision Blizzard, there have been rumors that company head Bobby Kotick might be resigning. While things are still ongoing, the question remains – is Bobby Kotick leaving Blizzard?. The impact on WoW TBC and what’s next for the game. Bobby...
BUSINESS
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Takes More Risks With Prototypes, Says Metroid Prime Developer

We're all still waiting for Metroid Prime 4, and yes, that sucks. However, the game's prolonged development is indicative of Nintendo and Japanese companies as a whole, according to former Retro Studios staffer Jack Mathews. Mathews served as the Lead Technical Engineer on the Metroid Prime trilogy and has been...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
vg247.com

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – consoles, games, and more

It’s been a long year for those wishing for Nintendo Switch deals, and while some of you may have picked some up over Black Friday, others might not have been so lucky. But that luck hasn’t run out thanks to the arrival of Cyber Monday! The Amazon Prime Day Switch deals had been pretty lacklustre so far, especially given that the coveted OLED was brand new onto the market. Thankfully, Nintendo products still have a few deals that are hitting fans’ wish lists!
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Nintendo Switch sales have now surpassed 22 million units

It’s no surprise to hear that the Nintendo Switch family of systems is a behemoth in Japan as we publish the weekly Famitsu sales on a Thursday where the console is always on top 99% of the time. Today, sales tracker Famitsu has reported that Nintendo Switch family of systems have now sold 22,026,770 units. This includes the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) The publication also shared that the newly release Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl have sold 1,395,642 million physical units, that figure does not include eShop sales.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Of America Employee Says Goodbye After More Than A Decade

Last month, a report from Kotaku revealed Nintendo had shut down its branches located in California and Toronto. At the time, it was also confirmed Nintendo of America's SVP of Sales and Marketing, Nick Chavez, would be moving on. Chavez has now taken to social media to thank Nintendo for...
BUSINESS
The Drum

IAA assembles diversity council with aim of 50% staff from diverse backgrounds

The International Advertising Association (IAA) has set up a Diversity Council and set an ambitious target to employ half of its staff from diverse backgrounds by 2024. The IAA, supported by its members including Facebook, TikTok, Google and Nielsen, has launched the ‘Come One, Come All’ campaign to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the ad industry.
BUSINESS
dbltap.com

Does Halo Infinite Have Aim Assist on PC?

Halo Infinite's online multiplayer had a surprise early release on Nov. 15, giving players an opportunity to battle alongside their friends almost half a month before the campaign is available. Season 1 of the multiplayer has recently been extended through May 2022 in order to give 343 Industries a reasonable timeframe to complete their work on the cooperative campaign that will release in Season 2. 343 Industries has also responded to recent criticism over multiplayer's Battle Pass progression system and made it easier to climb the ranks and earn rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: Nintendo Switch Bundle, PS4 Game Discounts, and More

It's the first weekend since Black Friday and Cyber Monday ended, and while most of the deals have gone up in flames, there are still some solid sales you can salvage from the ashes. Even nearly five years since its release, the Nintendo Switch Bundle for $299 is still set to be one of the hottest sellers this holiday season, and it's still in stock right now. And, Best Buy has some great deals only available today that can improve your home entertainment setup, with sales on LG soundbars and 4K TVs. It's sure to be a big week for holiday shopping, so you don't want to miss out on the deals that are out there.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy