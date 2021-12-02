ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

A Tesla for kids? Check out the brand's new Cyberquad, a four-wheel ATV meant for children

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BGXZ_0dCCOfRR00
The Cyberquad for Kids is an electric, four-wheel ATV. Tesla

Even kids can brag about owning a Tesla.

The electric car maker launched Cyberquad for Kids, a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle inspired by the design of Cybertruck , Tesla's futuristic take on the pickup truck.

The $1,900 Cyberquad features a full-steel frame, cushioned seat and an adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars, Tesla said on its website .

Tesla says the electric ATV is suitable for children ages 8 and up. It can hold a maximum weight of 150 pounds.

The Cyberquad's battery has an estimated range of 15 miles, and can recharge in about five hours. It can reach a top speed of 10 miles per hour on one speed setting, and can reverse at a max speed of five miles per hour.

The company said the Cyberquad will start shipping in two to four weeks.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the Cybertruck in 2019 , which drew polarizing reactions for its unusual design.

According to the web page for Cybertruck , production on the vehicle is expected to start next year.

►Retirement: Earn $2,000 in monthly retirement dividends with these 3 easy steps

►Toys R Us is back: New store opening with a 2-story slide and an ice cream parlor

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A Tesla for kids? Check out the brand's new Cyberquad, a four-wheel ATV meant for children

Comments / 4

Related
CarBuzz.com

The Cybertruck Is Getting Tesla's Most Hated Feature

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been busy launching strange new products and urging his employees to cut costs, the company has been struggling with recalls, supply issues, and production delays. Its most anticipated model to date, the Tesla Cybertruck, has been postponed time and again, and it looks like we'll only be able to meet this blocky beast later in 2022. The Cybertruck has made all kinds of headlines, from its bulletproof exterior to the fact that it may come with a glass dashboard. Good news or bad, people are still very keen to see this new EV truck, but potential buyers might be dissuaded after the latest news from Musk: the Cybertruck is coming with the controversial yoke steering wheel.
CARS
Observer

The Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 Is Neither a Tesla Nor a Porsche

A new electric vehicle that has barely hit the road was just rated the best car of 2022 by MotorTrend. The winner of the magazine’s “2022 Car of the Year” award, a highly coveted recognition in the auto industry, is Lucid Air, made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. The...
CARS
Ars Technica

Tesla announces $1,900 electric quad bike for kids

The entry point for Tesla's range of electric vehicles just got a lot lower. On Thursday, the American automaker announced the Cyberquad for Kids, an angular electric all-terrain vehicle inspired by the company's 2019 Cybertruck concept. At $1,900, the ATV costs a tiny fraction of the next-cheapest Tesla you can order online.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
insideevs.com

Safety First: Tesla Model S Falls Off Cliff, Driver Gets A Scratch

Here we report on a recent crash involving a Tesla Model S that fell off a cliff left the car in pieces and totally destroyed, yet the occupant suffered only a few minor scratches. Even more impressive, the battery appears to have remained intact or mostly intact, as no fire damage is seen at the scene.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
infusenews.com

A $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids is now available from Tesla

Tesla hasn’t yet shipped the Cybertruck or the full-size Cyberquad that made an impression at the unveiling of its Blade Runner-esque pickup truck, but if you purchase one now from its website, you can get a mini Cyberquad built for the kids in 2-4 weeks. The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids”...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#Atv#Electric Cars#Kids
itechpost.com

Tesla Cyberquad for Sale! Price, Specs, Top Speed, Where to Buy

The Tesla Cyberquad was revealed on Wedensday; however, it is only for kids---and it has a selling price of $1,900. The electric car manufacturer Tesla introduced Cyberquad for Kids through its online store on December 1, per Electrek. Tesla's chief designer Franz von Holzhausen shared a video of the Tesla...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Introduces $1,900 Cyberquad For Kids With 15-Mile Range

Following the Cyberwhistle that sold out in mere hours, Tesla’s online shop introduced another Cybertruck-themed item on December 1: the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by the Cyberquad Tesla unveiled at the Cybertruck debut in November 2019, the four-wheel ATV looks pretty much like a reduced-scale replica of the real thing, which should be offered as an accessory for the Cybertruck when the electric pickup goes on sale.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fox News

Elon Musk thinks this Toyota tech would make Tesla's yoke steering wheel 'ideal'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was discussing the brand's unusual yoke-style steering wheel on Twitter this week when he suggested an update that would make it better to use. The rectangular interface is being incorporated into Tesla's latest models to offer an unobstructed view of the instrument cluster, according to Musk, and hearkens the brand's future autonomous driving capability. However, videos have shown it can be awkward to use in situations that involve turning it more than 180 degrees, as when negotiating tight turns and parallel parking.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Factory In Fremont: Hundreds Of New Tesla Model S Disappear

If you remember, earlier this year Tesla stocked hundreds of brand new refreshed Model S cars in a temporary parking lot in Fremont, California. They were sitting idle at the site ahead of the launch in June and remained that way after the launch for months. We guess that such...
FREMONT, CA
electrek.co

Tesla launches ‘Cyberquad for Kids,’ shipping begins in 2-4 weeks

Late on December 1, Tesla launched “Cyberquad for Kids” on its online shop. The Cyberquad for Kids comes with a price tag of $1,900 and a top speed of 10 mph. The Tesla Cyberquad was first introduced in a “one more thing” moment of Elon Musk’s 2019 Cybertruck unveiling. Billed as a perfect fit for the bed of the Cybertruck and able to charge off of the Cybertruck’s battery… this latest product is not that.
CARS
CNN

The Tesla 'Cyberquad' ATV still isn't on sale, but a kid version is

(CNN) — As Elon Musk wrapped up his presentation of the Tesla Cybertruck back in November 2019, he had one more thing he still wanted to show off. "Oh, yeah. We also made an ATV," he said, as if he had nearly forgotten about it. A rider came out in...
CARS
Reuters

Musk says Tesla's Cybertruck will have four-motor variant

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) boss Elon Musk said on Friday the electric-car maker's much-anticipated Cybertruck would come with a high- end four-motor variant. "Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel," Musk said in a tweet. Calling the...
BUSINESS
knowtechie.com

Tesla teamed up with Radio Flyer to make a Cyberquad for kids

When Tesla announced the Cybertruck a couple of years back, it also announced a Cybertruck ATV that would go in the back and could charge off the Cybertruck’s batteries. You still can’t buy either of those, but if you’ve got $1,900 this holiday, you can pick up a pint-sized Tesla Cyberquad for your kids.
CARS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

309K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy