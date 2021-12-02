The Cyberquad for Kids is an electric, four-wheel ATV. Tesla

Even kids can brag about owning a Tesla.

The electric car maker launched Cyberquad for Kids, a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle inspired by the design of Cybertruck , Tesla's futuristic take on the pickup truck.

The $1,900 Cyberquad features a full-steel frame, cushioned seat and an adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars, Tesla said on its website .

Tesla says the electric ATV is suitable for children ages 8 and up. It can hold a maximum weight of 150 pounds.

The Cyberquad's battery has an estimated range of 15 miles, and can recharge in about five hours. It can reach a top speed of 10 miles per hour on one speed setting, and can reverse at a max speed of five miles per hour.

The company said the Cyberquad will start shipping in two to four weeks.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the Cybertruck in 2019 , which drew polarizing reactions for its unusual design.

According to the web page for Cybertruck , production on the vehicle is expected to start next year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A Tesla for kids? Check out the brand's new Cyberquad, a four-wheel ATV meant for children