ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Soil collection ceremony to honor 1906 lynching victim

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sBOF_0dCCOUgK00

A soil collection ceremony will honor the memory of a Lafayette Parish man identified as the victim of a 1906 lynching.

Move the Mindset says the public is invited to attend a memorial ceremony on Saturday, December 4, at 10:00 am at the pavilion behind city hall in Carencro.

The ceremony will honor the life of Antone Domingue, who was identified by the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, as on of six Lafayette Parish lynching victims.

During the ceremony a soil sample will be collected from the location where the lynching occurred. The soil will be labeled with Domingue's name and date of death before being placed at memorials honoring lynching victims.

Move the Mindset says that Domingue's lynching occurred in 1906 after he was beaten and robbed of his horse and buggy by 50 or more masked men wearing "white caps." Six of the men were arrested but later released, they say.

The soil collection will be conducted by Move the Mindset in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative's Community Remembrance Project .

A similar ceremony was held in March 2021 to honor another Lafayette Parish lynching victim, Louis Sinclair.

To learn more about the soil collection ceremony, Equal Justice Initiative and Move the Mindset, click here .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Governor appoints Acadiana residents to La Boards and Commissions

Governor John Bel Edwards announces local Acadiana appointments to two Louisiana boards and commissions today. Lauren E. Chauvin of Lafayette has been appointed to the Oilfield Site Restoration Commission. Chauvin is the director of the judicial program and a member of the lobbying team for the Louisiana Association of Business Industry. She will represent Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

New holiday light display honors Louisiana fallen soldiers, Gold Star families

A new holiday display is honoring fallen Louisiana soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty and Gold Star families. Gov. Edwards and Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Sec. Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired) announced Friday the U.S. Armed Forces Memorial Grove of Lights, now on display through January 7, 2022. It's located in Baton Rouge at 599 State Capitol Drive, on the side of the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Carencro, LA
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Montgomery, AL
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Montgomery, LA
City
Carencro, LA
City
Montgomery, AL
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
State
Alabama State
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Carencro, LA
Society
Local
Alabama Society
Montgomery, AL
Society
Lafayette Parish, LA
Society
KATC News

Christmas arrives in Crowley

Christmas has arrived in Crowley. The season kicked off Thursday night as the annual Kiwanis Christmas parade rolled through town. Floats began on North Parkerson Avenue before heading through downtown Crowley.
CROWLEY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lynching#Mindset#Equal Justice Initiative#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Four Acadiana men cited for alleged recreational fishing violations

Four Acadiana men were cited Wednesday for alleged recreational fishing violations in Vermilion Parish. Hoang Van Pham, 55, of Lafayette, Timmy Van Le, 51, of Eunice, Canh Van Duong, 46, of Crowley, and Steven Van Tran, 43, of Opelousas, were cited for possessing over the limit of red snapper. Duong was also cited for possessing an undersized shark and not possessing basic and saltwater fishing licenses.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy