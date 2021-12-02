ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doland, Eureka students advance to final round in BIG Idea competition

By Alexandra Hardle, Aberdeen News
 2 days ago
Two Eureka students and one Doland student will compete in the 2021 BIG Idea final competition on Dec. 8 at Northern State University, according to a news release.

Avery Miles of Doland High School and Landon Wolf and Triton Grajczyk of Eureka High School, who are on a team, were selected to advance to the final round of the competition.

During the competition, students create a business idea and present it to the panel of judges. Miles was selected for her business called "The Pulse Potential," while Wolf's and Grajczyk's named their business "Shake N’ Bake."

During the final round, students will have six minutes to present their idea in competition for nearly $35,000 in cash prizes and scholarships. They can be cash awards ranging from $100 to $1,000 or scholarships to Northern State University, Presentation College and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Eight finalists were chosen from 238 applications submitted from 33 different schools. The judges from the first round included 100 volunteers and 180 college entrepreneurship and business students.

