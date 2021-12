The islands will be under the threat of significant rainfall and potentially catastrophic flooding as a strong Kona low develops to the northwest of Kauai. The threat will start Sunday on Hawaii island and Maui County, spreading to Oahu and Kauai County Sunday night and Monday. Weather could remain wet into Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, a flood watch remains posted statewide through Tuesday afternoon.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 16 HOURS AGO