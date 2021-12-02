Is xQc more valuable than Ninja? Pokimane explains as another streaming war brews

When you run a family business, there’s no such thing as work-life balance. So it is that, in the latest episode of Succession, Kendall Roy’s birthday party doubles as a deal site. Amid the canapés and compliment walls feting the “Notorious K.E.N.,” Roman laid the groundwork for Waystar Royco to acquire GoJo, a tech company owned by mercurial Swede Lukas Matsson. Over a urinal that only Lukas makes use of in the latest of many subplots to center on pee—“I can’t piss near other men due to we-don’t-know-what reason,” Roman explains—the youngest Roy son makes a semi-decent proposal: Waystar gets GoJo; Lukas gets money, and doesn’t even have to deal with Logan to receive it. After Lukas no-showed the patriarch earlier that day, Roman’s Midas touch is enough to get him back “in the conversation.” First installing a fascist, now hooking a big fish—Roman’s on a roll!

