University of Michigan among hospitals calling for health system software AI best practices

As the shadow of COVID-19 lingers, digital health growth continues to shine. The industry has garnered the attention of investors, big tech and traditional healthcare players in recent years. However, many questions regarding reimbursement, regulation and continued interest loom over the space. In December, MobiHealthNews, along with our sister sites Healthcare IT News and Healthcare Finance News, will take a look ahead at what this uptick in interest and usage will mean for the future of healthcare.
