With its equity partner, Factory-LLC, Honey Stinger announced its CEO Mike Keown would step down for personal reasons at the end of the year. “After thoughtful consideration with my wife and in discussions with the Factory and the Board, I feel it’s the right time for me to transfer the leadership of the organization to new hands,” said Keown. “I’m proud of the work the team and I have done to grow the business and look forward to continuing to be involved as a board advisor and champion for all that is happening at this great brand.”

