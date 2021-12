The Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE) posted a fantastic Q3 earnings reports but it wasn’t enough to overcome the massive wave of selling that was triggered by the news. Price action surged to retest an all-time high that was set in June of 2013 and, believe it or not, there were quite a few investors still holding on waiting to sell. That, and quite a few bears that, for some reason, have the stock’s short-interest above 17%. What this means for us is that price action may see some more downside in the near to mid-term but the long-term outlook is still bright. In that perspective, we want to own The Buckle, Inc but we want to wait for a better price.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO