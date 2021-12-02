FORECAST: Some showers may return ahead of cold front

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As expected, temperatures were once again a bit cooler into Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine across the area. While cooler, our afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s for eastern parts of the state were still above average. Central Nebraska had to deal with some dense fog into Saturday morning, which then held back temperatures into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Into Sunday, temperatures should rebound back to the low to mid 50s for most of 10/11 Country, but we will see much more wind as a cold front drops through the state. Behind that front, much colder air will settle into the state as we start the work week on Monday.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO