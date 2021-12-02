ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Some showers may return ahead of cold front

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Meteorologist Scot Haney said a bit of...

www.wfsb.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter storm bringing hazardous conditions

Our first significant winter storm of the season is about to track into the area. Winter storm warnings are in effect from the northern valley south into the F/M area. Snow will overspread the area Saturday eve. with snow becoming heavy at times. We may see a break in the snow toward Sunday morning but as the storm passes to our east, winds will increase significantly on Sunday afternoon with winds gusting upwards of 45 mph with additional snow and blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibilities. Travel will become difficult Sunday afternoon/evening for much of the valley. Snow accumulations are expected to be around 3-6" around the F/M area and approaching 6+" in the N. Valley. Expect near blizzard conditions Sunday afternoon/night.
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Cold Is On The Way

The chance for a few flakes and some mix will be possible as a system drifts north of us, Sunday. Southerly winds on Sunday will aid for some mild 40s but expect wind chill to remain in the low 30s. Snow chances with some mix will be possible through the morning hours. By the afternoon, these will likely become more spotty rain showers with some mix at play. Heading into Sunday night, temperatures will drop quickly due to a strong but mostly dry cold front that will drift across the region during the afternoon. Temperatures in the teens are likely overnight. Highs in the upper teens will remain through Monday with wind chill values and overnight lows in the single digits.
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool down on the way

PHOENIX — Warm and Sunny conditions continue for the weekend but big changes come our way for next week. Clear, sunny skies are sticking around but, temperatures are dropping a bit, look for highs in the upper 70s Sunday. That still put us around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
PHOENIX, AZ
KSLA

Scattered wet weather today; rain and storms late Sunday

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! A pretty gloomy start to the day with a few showers this morning. More showers expected this afternoon and evening, but not everyone will see rain. In fact, some will see sunshine this afternoon. Cold front arrives late Sunday evening through Monday morning. A Marginal risk for severe weather (1/5) is place as the front moves through. Main concern is for damaging winds.
nbcboston.com

Clear Skies for Sunday, Showers Return Monday with Storm and Chances of Flurry

It’s a great weekend to enjoy outdoor activities, we’ll continue tracking mostly dry conditions across the south but with some flurries into the northern terrain and the chance of some isolated showers trying to make their way into Massachusetts. Tomorrow, a high pressure system will be in control and that...
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Showers Sunday, Storms Early Monday

Rain is set to return to the mid-state in the coming days, as well as some potentially strong storms. The good news is that our Saturday night will stay dry but cloudy with lows dropping to near 50 by tomorrow morning. Clouds hang around all day Sunday, and you'll want to have the umbrella ready for showers to return. It will be a warm day tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s to even back near 70 in some spots.
1011now.com

Sunday Forecast: Warmer - but windy - weather expected into Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As expected, temperatures were once again a bit cooler into Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine across the area. While cooler, our afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s for eastern parts of the state were still above average. Central Nebraska had to deal with some dense fog into Saturday morning, which then held back temperatures into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Into Sunday, temperatures should rebound back to the low to mid 50s for most of 10/11 Country, but we will see much more wind as a cold front drops through the state. Behind that front, much colder air will settle into the state as we start the work week on Monday.
LINCOLN, NE
KFDA

A cold front is on its way

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A strong cold front will be pushing through the region Sunday bringing a switch in our wind direction from a W wind to a northerly wind. Highs will still be well above average ahead of the front into the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the N at 10-20mph. Behind the cold front, winds are going to ramp up late Sunday night into early Monday morning at 15-30mph with gusts over 45. Due to the strong northerly winds, highs Monday will be much cooler and below average into the upper 40s.
AMARILLO, TX
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wet and windy finish to Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — We're not expecting a wash-out on Sunday, but you'll definitely want to get any outdoor work or play done before the afternoon. Some morning sunshine is possible, but overcast will quickly overspread central Indiana before noon and showers/drizzle increase after 2-3 p.m. Morning temperatures near freezing will be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Eyewitness News

Forecast: Active weather pattern on the horizon, calm end to the weekend

Not much rain or snow across the Northeast tonight. Connecticut will remain dry. Massive temperatures swings are ahead that will bring strong winds for Monday followed by snow on Wednesday! The rest of the weekend will be chilly and cloudy. Monday is when you'll see temperatures spike into the 60s.
HARTFORD, CT
KESQ

Cooler temperatures within sight

While we will maintain our above normal temperatures through the weekend and into the start of next week, the long-term plan includes a cooldown, more wind, and the chance for rain. Winds will mostly remain light and breezy this weekend, but offshore winds are expected to strengthen for areas north...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

