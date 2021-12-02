ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

What Does it Mean to “Yassify” Something?

InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UKMY_0dCCMOYm00
@YassifyBot/Twitter

Yassification memes have swiftly taken over social feeds thanks to the popular Twitter account @YassifyBot, and you might be wondering why these heavily altered photos of celebrities and historical figures are swirling around. But if you have no idea what we’re talking about, a quick explainer:

To “yassify” something is to apply an extreme amount of filters and edits to an image using popular photo editing apps like Facetune or FaceApp, dramatically changing the subject’s appearance. The photos share similar qualities, as you can gauge by our yassified Jesus above. His skin is comically airbrushed, eyebrows perfectly penciled, cheekbones and nose contoured to the gods, and his brown hair has undergone a balayage treatment.

@YassifyBot, which currently has around 156K followers on Twitter, has tweeted hundreds of images from the Quaker Oats Quaker Man to Patrick Bateman to Alan Rickman’s Severus Snape in Harry Potter, all with thick lashes, blinding highlight and voluptuous, glossy lips.

Despite its name, @YassifyBot isn’t actually a bot. The account is run by a 22-year-old college student in Omaha who makes art under the name Denver Adams, according to the New York Times, and.

While the account is new and can be credited with putting yassification on the map, the term, according to KnowYourMeme, has been around since August 2020. Defined as “an internet slang term that refers to the process of something becoming more LGBTQ+ adjacent,” the word first appeared on Twitter and has now made its way to Tumblr and TikTok. As the Times and KnowYourMeme explains, words like “yas,” “yaas” or “yaaaaaassssss” have been prevalent in LGBTQ vernacular and meme circles for more than a decade.

So why are people now obsessed with yassifying everything?

Adams told the Times the mere absurdity of the images is what people find amusing, and the more extreme they get, the funnier they are. The memes also share similarities to “bimbofication,” an internet subculture that reclaims the derogatory word “bimbo” and celebrates being vapid and hot, notes the Times.

These memes might also be a critique of modern-day beauty standards. The yassified images resemble features most of us are familiar with. I like to call this phenomenon “Instagram Face” or what’s better known as “The Kardashian Effect.” The famous family’s specific aesthetic has been copied so many times now that practically everyone looks the same.

“You’ve seen their aesthetic details replicated on innumerable faces around the world: the stenciled, arched brow; the baked-powder contour; the inner glow that comes from carefully charted concealer; the gradient of the neutral lip pencil, overdrawn just so, topped off with a sheer brown gloss,” wrote Allure regarding the Kardashians’ impact on beauty standards, noting that the family has also influenced trends in plastic surgery. Kim’s iconic Paper magazine cover and the subsequent obsession with her butt caused consumer interest in butt lifts to rise. In 2015, when Kylie Jenner (who was 17 at the time) admitted to getting lip augmentation, internet searches for “lip fillers” went up 3,233 percent, per Allure.

These unrealistic beauty standards that often are promoted through Instagram, though, might finally be facing a reckoning. Users across social platforms, and specifically TikTok, have been calling out how celebrities, influencers and even themselves alter their Instagram images. The edits, while noticeable compared side-by-side to the original photo, are often so imperceptible at first glance that most people can’t decipher between a real or altered photo, fueling body dysmorphia, among other things, specifically among young women.

Adams speculates the yassification memes might be so popular because they’re making light of this very serious issue.

“There is something unhealthy about the culture of unrealistic beauty standards becoming seemingly normal. You can’t tell what’s real through an Instagram photo,” they told Teen Vogue in an interview. “There is no way to tell if it’s real, and it’s hard to remember that when you’re constantly comparing yourself to others on your Explore page. Obviously, the technology is so smart now that anyone could fake anything.”

So perhaps a yassified photo of Timothée Chalamet is serving as a well-needed reminder that nearly everything on social media is a big Facetuned lie.

Comments / 1

Related
InsideHook

What’s the Deal With the Corner of Instagram Where Fake Celebrity Accounts Offer Up Motivational Quotes?

I met a pair of adventure photographers from Vancouver a few years ago. They’d quit their jobs as line cooks at Five Guys to take pictures of swimming holes around the world, and they checked their phones obsessively throughout the day for likes, comments and follows. Once, on a Bay Area hike, they apparently bumped into a top Instagram executive. “We pinned him against a tree and demanded he explain the algorithm,” one of them told me. I’m not entirely sure he was joking.
INTERNET
InsideHook

The Instagram Jewelry Brands That Are Actually Worth Your Money

Over the years, Instagram has transformed into a shopping mall. Its latest redesign put a “shop” button where the app’s main feature, the user activity page, used to be, after all. Instagram’s metamorphosis into Adstagram can certainly be frustrating. Sometimes I just want to see my friends’ photos or pictures of cute dogs (mainly cute dogs) without being bombarded by an ad every three to four posts (I’ve counted.)
APPAREL
InsideHook

Grimes Calls Herself a “Marie Antoinette-Esque Symbol of Inequality”

Since her split with Elon Musk — with whom she shares baby X Æ A-Xii — back in September, Grimes has kept a relatively low profile online. But in a new TikTok this week captioned “back on the internet #sigh,” the musician claimed she has developed “severe PTSD from public life” and “debilitating anxiety about being online” and likened herself to Marie Antoinette, the extravagant queen who was famously guillotined during the French Revolution.
CELEBRITIES
mprnews.org

Ask a Bookseller: What does it mean to be a monster?

Emil Ferris's graphic novel "My Favorite Thing is Monsters" made a splash when came out in 2017, and it's still Richard Johnston's favorite title to recommend. "I'm always amazed when people don't know it because I love it so much," says Johnston, who runs Brookings Book Company in Brookings, S.D. The second in the two-part series is now also available.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Jesus
Person
Alan Rickman
Person
Timothée Chalamet
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

Spotify Wrapped Is One of the Last Great Mass Cultural Events

Here at InsideHook HQ, we’ve been bemoaning the death of the monoculture for quite some time. Last year, the pandemic provided a brief, welcome return to the pleasures of watching or experiencing the same piece of pop culture at the same time as we all found ourselves confined to our homes desperate for something — anything! — to talk about besides COVID-19. We live-tweeted each new episode of The Last Dance and, in the very early days of lockdown, convinced each other to watch Tiger King. It was comforting, but it was short-lived.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yassification#Yassifybot#Faceapp#Quaker Oats Quaker#The New York Times#Knowyourmeme#Tumblr#Tiktok#Lgbtq
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week. The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Marks Her First Time in Heels on the Red Carpet in Sheer Gown at American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a dynamic entrance at the 2021 American Music Awards—simultaneously marking her first time wearing heels on the red carpet. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant swapped her maximalist aesthetic for classic glamour, arriving in an elegant black gown. The style featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and sheer flowing skirt, accented with layers of ruffles. Her ensemble was compete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as stud earrings and layered rings. The former “Dance Moms” star also wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Borrowed from Siwa’s “Dancing with the...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Simone Biles Goes Green in Cutout Gown and Minty Louboutin Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Simone Biles brought a refreshing take to the cutout trend at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The Olympic athlete hit the red carpet in a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The style featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured number also included bows with long ends accenting two straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles added an elegant touch to her ensemble with Mateo New York drop earrings and a dark green Judith Lieber clutch. For shoes, Biles created a two-tone look with mint green sandals. The Christian Louboutin style featured thin ankle and toe straps in shiny leather. The style added a bold pop of color to the “Courage to Soar” author’s outfit, while elevating her gown’s formal dress code with a modern twist. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy