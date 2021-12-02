ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Cat Surprises 'Traumatized' Woman on Toilet With Live Mouse in Wild Video

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The woman said she was just trying to "get a funny video of her squeezing through the window" before she realized what was going...

www.newsweek.com

IFLScience

Bizarre Biting Bee With Gut Like A Vulture Loves Eating Chicken

Want your bees with more bite? As it turns out, Costa Rica is home to a more al dente species: the vulture bee. Far from the fuzzy vegetarians we have come to know and love, these insects are carnivorous and have the teeth and – as it turns out – guts to go with it.
ANIMALS
FIRST For Women

3 Ways To Tell If Your Dog Really Loves You

Anyone who has a pet knows how strong the bond between the two of you can be. For dog owners like me, coming home to our furry buddies is the highlight of our day. My heart soars every time my puppy gets so excited he can’t contain himself. He ends up sprinting all over the house with a major case of the zoomies. If your dog does the same, it might be their way of telling you they love you — and it’s not the only sign!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Show#Cat Owners#Toys#Tiktok
The Independent

Woman shows chin infection reportedly caused by kissing a man with beard stubble

A woman has shared a video of the infection she allegedly developed after kissing a man with beard stubble, while joking that she is a “stubble survivor”.On Wednesday, Hannah, who goes by the username @hannahwitts42 on TikTok, uploaded a video showing the effects the stubble had on her chin in response to another user @nebarb who shared a TikTok of her inflamed-looking chin with the caption: “The dry skin beard after kissing a boy with stubble.”In her own video, Hannah shared a series of photos of her own chin, with the first showing the area covered with what appeared to...
TV & VIDEOS
InspireMore

15 Baffling Cats Who Are Taking “If I Fits, I Sits” To A Whole New Level

This article is for every cat parent who asks themselves, “How did you get there?” at least once a day. As much as we love snuggling up with our warm, fuzzy kitties, sometimes they just want to explore! And by explore, we mean end up in places they have absolutely no right to be in. Luckily, social media is full of pet parents sharing stories of their adventurous felines, not only so others can feel less alone, but also so we can laugh together over the mystery that is cats. We’ve compiled some of the best ones for you to enjoy below!
PETS
leedaily.com

Bear Licks Woman as She Browses Tiktok in Terrifying Encounter

Have you ever had a terrifying encounter with a wild animal and that too in your yard?. Sounds like an absurd thing to happen to someone in their yard but if you think this is too bizarre and cannot happen, you’re in for a run because Melanie Porter has shared her terrifying story and it is everything you wouldn’t expect could ever happen to you.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Zookeeper Lets 8-Foot Alligator Lay on Top of Her Before Leaving Her an Unpleasant Surprise

A cuddle with a cute 200-pound, 8-foot California alligator named Darth Gator ended with an unpleasant but expected surprise for one zookeeper recently. According to Reuters, Fountain Valley Reptile Zoo employee Juliette Brewer nearly got peed on by the gator. A video clip titled “Sometimes, I hug Darth Gator” starts with the 8-foot, 5-inch alligator on top of her.
ANIMALS
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Fisherman spots huge shark right off the beach

THE WATER — I think sharks are incredible animals. I am fascinated by them and, let's be honest, some of that fascination has to do with my fear of them. Maybe fear isn't the right word, but possibly healthy respect. I mean, if I actually saw a shark in the wild, my guess is that "respect" would turn into fear pretty darn quick.
ANIMALS
katzenworld.co.uk

Six Bizarre Things Your Cat Does, Explained by the Experts

Some feline habits are adorable and endearing, while others are totally confusing and even dangerous. If you’ve ever wondered about the unique, strange cat behaviours, we’ve spoken to Eleonore Hacheme, Cat Nutritionist at Republic of Cats to better understand the weird things your cat does and why exactly they do them.
PETS
