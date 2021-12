Northland Fishing Tackle named industry veteran Mike Anselmo as Marketing Director. “I have known Mike for nearly 15 years and have admired his passion for our business and the industry. Mike brings marketing expertise that will further strengthen our brands and drive business to our customers. I understand the value of great consumer marketing and we are lucky to have Mike on our team,” said Gregg Wollner, CEO.

