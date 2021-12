Many people resolve to improve their financial picture at the start of a new year. Paying off high interest debt and saving for retirement are worthy resolutions. The start of a new year represents a clean slate, which explains why New Year's resolutions are a popular thing to make. Now you may have certain goals for 2022 -- exercise more, eat healthier and spend less time wasting away on social media. But it's also a good idea to establish some financial goals. Here are four worth aiming for.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 23 HOURS AGO