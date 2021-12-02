New photocatalyst could enable more efficient hydrogen production

Efficient water electrolyzers are constrained by the lack of low-cost and earth-abundant hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) catalysts that can operate at industry-level conditions and be prepared with a facile process. Here we report a self-standing MoC"“Mo2C catalytic electrode prepared via a one-step electro-carbiding approach using CO2 as the feedstock. The outstanding HER performances of the MoC"“Mo2C electrode with low overpotentials at 500"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in both acidic (256"‰mV) and alkaline electrolytes (292"‰mV), long-lasting lifetime of over 2400"‰h (100 d), and high-temperature performance (70 oC) are due to the self-standing hydrophilic porous surface, intrinsic mechanical strength and self-grown MoC (001)"“Mo2C (101) heterojunctions that have a Î”GH* value of âˆ’0.13"‰eV in acidic condition, and the energy barrier ofÂ 1.15"‰eV for water dissociation in alkaline solution. The preparation of a large electrode (3"‰cm Ã— 11.5"‰cm) demonstrates the possibility of scaling up this process to prepare various carbide electrodes with rationally designed structures, tunable compositions, and favorable properties.

