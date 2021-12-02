ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

New photocatalyst could enable more efficient hydrogen production

By ETH Zurich
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAerogels are extraordinary materials that have set Guinness World Records more than a dozen times, including as the world's lightest solids. Professor Markus Niederberger from the Laboratory for Multifunctional Materials at ETH Zurich has been working with these special materials for some time. His lab specializes in aerogels composed of crystalline...

phys.org

scitechdaily.com

New World Record: Almost 30% Efficiency for Next-Generation Tandem Solar Cells

Three HZB teams led by Prof. Christiane Becker, Prof. Bernd Stannowski and Prof. Steve Albrecht have jointly managed to increase the efficiency of perovskite silicon tandem solar cells fabricated completely at HZB to a new record value of 29.80 %. The value has now been officially certified and is documented in the NREL-charts. This brings the 30 percent mark within reach.
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

New Platform for Quantum Computing? Artificial Material Mimics Quantum Entangled Rare Earth Compounds

Physicists have created a new ultra-thin two-layer material with quantum properties that normally require rare earth compounds. This material, which is relatively easy to make and does not contain rare earth metals, could provide a new platform for quantum computing and advance research into unconventional superconductivity and quantum criticality. The...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Battery design breakthrough could make electric cars safer, cheaper and more environmentally sustainable

A battery design breakthrough has opened up the possibility of developing zinc-ion rather than lithium-ion batteries for use in everything from smartphones to electric cars, making them safer, cheaper and more environmentally sustainable.Researchers from Tianjin University in China discovered a way to improve the performance and cost of aqueous zinc-ion batteries, which until now have been prone to fast performance degradation.The high performance and reusability of lithium-ion batteries mean they are the standard power source for most rechargeable electronics, however issues with cost, safety and sustainability have led scientists to seek breakthroughs with alternative materials.Disposable batteries commonly found in less...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

New computational approach predicts chemical reactions at high temperatures

Extracting metals from oxides at high temperatures is essential not only for producing metals such as steel but also for recycling. Because current extraction processes are very carbon-intensive, emitting large quantities of greenhouse gases, researchers have been exploring new approaches to developing "greener" processes. This work has been especially challenging to do in the lab because it requires costly reactors. Building and running computer simulations would be an alternative, but currently there is no computational method that can accurately predict oxide reactions at high temperatures when no experimental data is available.
CHEMISTRY
case.edu

New method for enabling a more reliable electric grid

U.S. Department of Energy invests $3 million in better-than-lithium batteries being developed by Case Western Reserve University chemical engineers. Case Western Reserve University chemical engineers are working on a new generation of smaller, safer and less expensive batteries they say could allow electrical energy to be stored four times longer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

A durable and pH-universal self-standing MoC"“MoC heterojunction electrode for efficient hydrogen evolution reaction

Efficient water electrolyzers are constrained by the lack of low-cost and earth-abundant hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) catalysts that can operate at industry-level conditions and be prepared with a facile process. Here we report a self-standing MoC"“Mo2C catalytic electrode prepared via a one-step electro-carbiding approach using CO2 as the feedstock. The outstanding HER performances of the MoC"“Mo2C electrode with low overpotentials at 500"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in both acidic (256"‰mV) and alkaline electrolytes (292"‰mV), long-lasting lifetime of over 2400"‰h (100 d), and high-temperature performance (70 oC) are due to the self-standing hydrophilic porous surface, intrinsic mechanical strength and self-grown MoC (001)"“Mo2C (101) heterojunctions that have a Î”GH* value of âˆ’0.13"‰eV in acidic condition, and the energy barrier ofÂ 1.15"‰eV for water dissociation in alkaline solution. The preparation of a large electrode (3"‰cm Ã— 11.5"‰cm) demonstrates the possibility of scaling up this process to prepare various carbide electrodes with rationally designed structures, tunable compositions, and favorable properties.
CHEMISTRY
NASA

Hydrothermal Vents that Favor Protein Synthesis

Scientists supported in part by the NASA Astrobiology Program have presented a new perspective on the biochemistry and ecology of hydrothermal vent ecosystems. The finding opens new possibilities for understanding mechanisms that life might use to survive in environments where scorching hot water belches up from underground and mixes with freezing seawater, all in the absence of sunlight.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed by The Fuel

A major milestone has been breached in the quest for fusion energy. For the first time, a fusion reaction has achieved a record 1.3 megajoule energy output – and for the first time, exceeding energy absorbed by the fuel used to trigger it. Although there's still some way to go, the result represents a significant improvement on previous yields: eight times greater than experiments conducted just a few months prior, and 25 times greater than experiments conducted in 2018. It's a huge achievement. Physicists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory will be submitting a paper for peer review. "This...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pennbizreport.com

NETL explores hydrogen production in Appalachia

NETL, a laboratory in the U.S. Department of Energy, is looking into whether or not it is possible to reclaim hydrogen and other products out of Appalachia. The lab characterized the effort as a way in which “Appalachian energy communities can realize exciting new economic opportunities”. A recent report from the lab detailed the availability of waste coal and biomass within Appalachia, as well as various opportunities for using the resources. The materials could provide new economic activities for mining and power production throughout Appalachia, the report said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Nanofabrication using thermomechanical nanomolding

Advances in nanotechnology require the development of nanofabrication methods for a variety of available materials, elements, and parameters. Existing methods do not possess specific characteristics and general methods of versatile nanofabrication remain elusive. In a new report now published in Science Advances, Naijia Liu and a team of scientists in mechanical engineering and materials science at the Yale University and the University of Connecticut in the U.S. described the underlying mechanisms of thermomechanical nanomolding to reveal a highly versatile nanofabrication approach. Based on the results, they could regulate, combine and predict the ability to develop general materials with material combinations and length scales. The mechanistic origins of thermomechanical nanomolding and their temperature-dependent transition provided a process to combine many materials in nanostructures and provide any material in moldable shapes at the nanoscale.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Choreographing water molecules to speed up hydrogen production

A technical feat reveals subtle changes in water structure that can accelerate hydrogen production at an electrode interface. The catalytic process could be developed to help boost supply of this clean fuel. Matthias M. Waegele is in the Department of Chemistry, Merkert Chemistry Center, Boston College, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts 02467,...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Mobile molecular robots swim in water

Creating molecular microrobots that mimic the abilities of living organisms is a dream of nanotechnology, as illustrated by the renowned physicist Richard Feynman. There are a number of challenges in achieving this goal. One of the most significant of these is the creation of directed self-propulsion in water. A team...
ENGINEERING
wcn247.com

Fusion Energy - Is it further away than we thought?

Even though there’s been a notable drop in price for renewable energies like solar and wind, there may not be enough resources for these to help drastically in the future. However, nuclear fuels may play a key role when it comes to cleaning up carbon from our energy sectors. And, no, I’m not talking about fission reaction plants like 3-mile and Shippingport with the large bellowing steam stacks. I’m talking about nuclear fusion, with its jokingly perpetual 30-years-away target and the new breakthroughs that may let us see it before that 30-year threshold.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

More Efficient Fuel Additives Still Much Needed

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Many people want to see increasing numbers of electric vehicles on the roads of the future. Reduced consumption of fossil fuels and fewer emissions would be clear benefits of such an approach.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Researchers propose a simpler design for quantum computers

Today's quantum computers are complicated to build, difficult to scale up, and require temperatures colder than interstellar space to operate. These challenges have led researchers to explore the possibility of building quantum computers that work using photons—particles of light. Photons can easily carry information from one place to another, and photonic quantum computers can operate at room temperature, so this approach is promising. However, although people have successfully created individual quantum "logic gates" for photons, it's challenging to construct large numbers of gates and connect them in a reliable fashion to perform complex calculations.
COMPUTERS
Physics World

Nanoparticles in fuel could boost aircraft efficiency

The simple addition of nanoparticles to a hydrocarbon fuel can significantly change the characteristics of its combustion, researchers in Canada have discovered. By doping liquid ethanol with tiny particles of graphene oxide under varying conditions, Sepehr Mosadegh and colleagues at the University of British Columbia Okanagan Campus and Zentek in Thunder Bay Ontario showed how the additive can boost the breakdown of the fuel into tiny liquid droplets. Their discovery could one day lead to enhanced fuels for aircraft engines – making them both greener and more powerful.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nanowerk.com

Novel strategy to construct precious metal nanoparticle arrays directly on hydrogels

(Nanowerk News) Ordered arrays of tightly expelled gold nanoparticles loaded on hydrogels has received much attention for the surface plasmon resonance effect. However, the method of loading construction is to synthesize the noble metal nano-array on the solid substrate and then transfer to the hydrogel to form the composite film structure, which would cause defects in the transfer process.
CHEMISTRY

