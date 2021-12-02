D-20 middle schooler selected for elite ‘Kid Reporters’ program

A D-20 middle-schooler is getting national recognition after being one of a small handful of students selected for a kid reporter program.

Layla Laramie is one of just 36 students to be selected by Scholastic Kids Press to be a part of this year's Kid Reporters Program. The Challenger seventh-grader has enjoyed the challenge so far.

"I like how I get to inform people on current events and what's happening in the world," she said.

And not only is Layla a fantastic scholastic writer, but she also finds time to participate in softball, basketball, soccer and runs in track and cross country.

Layla wants to keep writing but also hopes to one day be a cardiovascular surgeon.

Do you know a remarkable student, teacher or program at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.

