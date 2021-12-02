ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Lockport High Schools shift to remote learning due to threats

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fK7py_0dCCL34Z00

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WBEN) Lockport High School and Lockport High School West have shifted to remote learning as of Thursday, out of an abundance of caution due to social media threats.

In a message on the district website , school officials said Lockport police and the FBI are working to interview students and further investigate threats that were made Wednesday night.

All after school and athletic events for Lockport High School are cancelled for Thursday.

All other Lockport schools are operating on a normal schedule.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBEN 930AM

Personal choice rally in Buffalo

Hundreds of protestors gathered Monday morning in Niagara Square in Buffalo, carrying flags and signs. The event was the kick-off to a week long civil disobedience campaign in Erie County to protest mask and vaccine mandates in the county.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lockport, NY
Education
City
Lockport, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Learning#Fbi#Lockport High Schools#Lockport High School West
WBEN 930AM

Hamburg Man Dies from Beating

John Rados Senior has died from his injuries after he was robbed and assault last Monday night outside the Four Aces Bar and Grill in Hamburg. Hamburg Police have now charged William Giambelluca with felony murder.
HAMBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
WBEN 930AM

Woman Killed in Depew

Police in Depew are investigating the death of a woman yesterday afternoon on North Creek Drive off of Dick Road. 9-1-1- receiving a call about 4:30pm that a woman had been injured in a domestic dispute.
DEPEW, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy