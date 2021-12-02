Lockport High Schools shift to remote learning due to threats

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WBEN) Lockport High School and Lockport High School West have shifted to remote learning as of Thursday, out of an abundance of caution due to social media threats.

In a message on the district website , school officials said Lockport police and the FBI are working to interview students and further investigate threats that were made Wednesday night.

All after school and athletic events for Lockport High School are cancelled for Thursday.

All other Lockport schools are operating on a normal schedule.