ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Businesses ramp up stockpiling as supply chain crisis continues

By Anna Isaac
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GmiI_0dCCKmlM00

British businesses have been stockpiling goods and materials at the highest rate since February, according to official figures.

More than one in 20 firms are now building up their stores, according to survey responses gathered from 15-28 November by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This rate of 6 per cent was the highest recorded since stockpiling data was first gathered in February 2021.

The increase comes amid a global supply chain crisis which has been heightened by increased red tape for companies who source products and inputs from the EU and an acute shortage of lorry drivers.

The data do not fully reflect firms’ responses to news of the Covid-19 omicron variant. Some survey responses were gathered before the variant was reported, and all were collated before the government introduced a range of travel restrictions on countries and mask-wearing mandates for transport and retail.

“There’s very little sign in the UK as yet that either supplies of goods or labour have started to ease,” Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics told The Independent .

“It’s sensible for companies to build up stocks where they can,” he added.

However, with reports of widespread labour shortages and uncertain rates of consumer demand, companies have faced situations where they have been unable to shift the stock they already have. There has also been huge pressure on commercial property, including warehouses, in order to gain the space necessary to stockpile in the first place.

These factors may have dampened down the data on stockpiling so far this year, rather than a shift in businesses’ desire to be well prepared for unrelenting supply chain disruptions.

“They [companies] may have managed to get the products they want, but not necessarily the labour to distribute them,” said Mr Dales.

The signs of growing stockpiles may, in part, be a response to growing inflation pressures. Materials and other running costs for manufacturing and services have risen at the fastest rate since records began, according to the latest Purchasing Managers Index, published Wednesday by IHS Markit.

Businesses’ costs continued to “surge relentlessly higher” in November, said Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit on Wednesday. And prices were “rising at the steepest pace in the three decades of survey history” for the manufacturing sector.

“Stretched supply chains, component shortages and a vast mismatch between demand and supply are all exerting massive upwards pressure on input costs. This is also filtering through to prices charged at the factory gate, which rose at a rate close to October’s record high,” he added.

The Bank of England’s own forecast suggests that inflation may hit a peak of 5 per cent in April 2022, more than twice its 2 per cent inflation target.

Still, the omicron variant may cause policy makers at the Bank of England to hit pause, rather than increase interest rates at their next meeting in just over two weeks’ time. The uncertainty over the pandemic’s path may outweigh the intense pressure on the central bank to act in the face of rising inflation and encourage policy makers to hold off until the New Year.

“The variant offers an almighty incentive for the Bank not to raise rates now,” said Mr Dales.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Supply-Chain Pinch Hits Offices Too As Employers Struggle to Source Lights, Ink, Paper

Employers accustomed to dealing with COVID-19 issues while trying to get workers back into offices said they are encountering an unforeseen challenge: keeping the lights on. The disruptions to the global supply chain caused by factory shutdowns in Asia, congestion at U.S. ports and a nationwide labor shortage have led to widely publicized microchip and building materials shortages.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Will the omicron variant further decimate the job market?

Britain and continental Europe’s labour markets are at a critical point. The number of UK job vacancies has continued to rise significantly and in October, reached the highest number since records began 20 years ago. Despite this, 69 per cent of companies across Europe are currently reporting talent shortages. This...
WORLD
abccolumbia.com

Local businesses dealing with Supply Chain issues

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- As more stores welcome the holiday season, locally owned businesses say they are enjoying an increase in foot traffic. However, the impact of the pandemic can still be felt by some stores in the area, especially when it comes to supply chain issues and the amount of merchandise. We spoke with Owners at Revente in Five Points and Something Special Florist and Gifts in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Inflation#Stocks#Interest Rates#Uk#British#Eu#Capital Economics
freightwaves.com

NFTs are coming to a supply chain near you

In just about any other world, spending nearly $70 million on a JPEG would be seen as absurd. It’s a little bit crazy even in our world. But such is the reality of NFTs, digitized images that are being bought and sold for tens of millions of dollars every day.
INTERNET
Forbes

It Takes Much Less Than A Calamity To Disrupt Your Supply Chain

Lila Kee is the General Manager for GlobalSign’s North and South American operations, as well as the company's Chief Product Officer. Up until a few years ago, supply chain security wasn't something that most of us were thinking about regularly. Suffice it to say, it's been in the news a lot since then — and not just its security, but the supply chain in general.
ECONOMY
federalreserve.gov

Effects of Supply Chain Bottlenecks on Prices using Textual Analysis

Henry L. Young, Anderson Monken, Flora Haberkorn, and Eva Van Leemput. After collapsing in the second half of 2020, global demand for goods, as reflected in global trade, has been exceptionally strong and now well exceeds pre-pandemic levels (Figure 1). The sharp bounceback reflects several factors, including an unprecedented amount of global stimulus and the drawdown of excess savings (especially for high-income households). In addition, given that COVID-19 restrictions disproportionally affected the services sector—restaurants, travel, etc.—consumers substituted towards goods purchases, especially for electronics products, household goods, and construction materials. As a result, significant bottlenecks manifested, such as a global container shortage, and were exacerbated by capacity constraints, as production was slow to come back online because of social distancing restrictions.
MARKETS
The Independent

Europe’s markets swing back lower as Omicron concerns continue

European traders saw the tide turn once again as markets across the continent finished the session in the red.The u-turn following Wednesday’s rebound was driven by concerns over the pandemic’s spread in mainland Europe, and particularly Germany.The FTSE 100 was more resilient than its counterparts despite some weakness across hospitality stocks, while Wall Street bounced back after a sell-off in its previous session.London’s top flight closed 39.47 points, or 0.55%, lower, at 7,129.21p on Thursday.Elsewhere, the German Dax decreased by 1.35% and the French Cac decreased by 1.25%.Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: “US investors have shaken off...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
foxbangor.com

Truck driver shortages worsens supply chain crisis

HERMON — The trucking industry is experiencing a nationwide driver shortage and one local company in Hermon is feeling the impact. As supply chain shortages continue to increase, the demand for truck drivers worsens amid the pandemic. According to the American Trucking Association, the U.S. currently faces a historic high...
HERMON, ME
Fortune

A ‘not-so-modest’ proposal for fixing the supply chain mess

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As you might have heard, the supply chain is in pretty bad shape right now. Thanks largely to the pandemic’s disruption of life as we knew it, manufacturing and delivery of goods and services are at a crawl, leading to rising costs, delays, and plenty of anxiety to go around. It’s a complex issue, but Uber Freight cofounder Lior Ron has a simple explanation for it.
INDUSTRY
ZDNet

Most Brazilian businesses set to boost cybersecurity spend in 2022

The vast majority of Brazilian companies plan to boost their cybersecurity budgets in 2022; a new study carried out by consulting firm PwC has found. According to the Global Digital Trust Insights Survey 2022, the increase in cyberattacks in Brazil is among the key concerns of business decision-makers in Brazil, with each threat requiring a different response, new tools and training so teams can be prepared for future incidents.
TECHNOLOGY
hoosieragtoday.com

Farm Bureau Economist: Buy Local to Help With Supply Chain Crisis

Supply chain issues haven’t just impacted what we’re bringing into the United States, it’s also impacted what we’re trying to send out. Farm Bureau Chief Economist Roger Cryan says, “A lot of shortages have popped up because it’s been difficult to get things shipped across the ocean. We’ve had difficulty exporting ag products because there aren’t enough containers.
AGRICULTURE
moneyandmarkets.com

Supply Chain Crisis… Or Profit Opportunity?

With inflation impacting American families harder than it has in decades, the supply chain crisis is adding fuel to the fire—but there is a silver lining. Do you want to hear something that doesn’t get talked about a lot?. Being poor can be an advantage. The first part of my...
ROCHESTER, NY
Fox News

Omicron variant aggravating supply chain crisis?

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
INDUSTRY
kslnewsradio.com

FTC to investigate retailers and the supply chain crisis

SALT LAKE CITY — The FTC is demanding big box retailers hand over what they know about supply chain problems that are impacting the country. Retailers in Utah says companies will be more than happy to work with the government. However, they still have some concerns. USA Today reports the...
RETAIL
Shropshire Star

Supply chain support available for Marches businesses

A programme to support businesses with supply chain challenges is being extended after nearly 30 companies benefitted from its expert help. With fuel and labour shortages in the UK compounding a global supply chain crisis, many businesses across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are struggling with stock issues and rising costs.
ECONOMY
WNCT

Broken Links: America’s supply chain crisis

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In America, the journey for so many goods starts at ports like the Georgia Ports Authority in Savannah. Containers are taken off ships, loaded onto trucks, and driven to distribution warehouses. Those products are then delivered to stores and stacked on shelves, but for some items, there is a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wrvo.org

CNY manufacturers hold roundtable discussion on supply chain crisis

Manufacturers across the region are calling on Congress to help them deal with a crippling supply chain crisis. Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) brought together local manufacturers and business groups Monday to get a handle on an issue he said is vital. "This is not a real sexy topic, but I’m...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
140K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy